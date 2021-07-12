Departure of Markey, Cummiskey leaves two open spots to fill
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The Town Council began early discussions of how to best go about filling a vacant seat on the school committee on Monday, following the recent departure of former chair, Emily Cummiskey.
Unbeknownst to the council at the time, however, was that they will now need to fill two vacant seats on the school committee.
On Thursday morning, Sarah Markey wrote an email addressed to Town Council President Abel Collins, School Committee Chair Paula Whitford and interim Superintendent Ginamarie Masiello, informing them of her resignation.
“There is so much work to do for our students, and for the future of all of South Kingstown,” Markey wrote, “and I wish I could work on that with you.”
Markey went on to express a need to focus more of her energy on her health “and on treating a chronic health issue.”
“Perhaps I was naive, but since being elected in 2018, I’ve been surprised about how often this role on the school committee has harmed my physical health and mental well-being, and the well-being of my children,” she added. “I simply can not shoulder the stress anymore and I’m sorry for that.”
Though how to best fill the vacant seat left behind by Cummiskey was not on the agenda that evening, Councilman Rory McEntee motioned to at least add it for discussion purposes.
According to Town Solicitor Michael Ursillo, the council may treat filling the empty seat on the school committee like any other board or commission.
“When you fill a vacancy for any position — whether it’s the school committee, or a board or a commission — council has the discretion to follow a policy that it’s comfortable with,” Ursillo explained. “You can use the interview methods that you’ve used in the past, you can put out a request to see who’s interested in filling the vacancy or you can just appoint someone.”
“All of those options are open to the council,” he added.
The council will be taking up the matter further at its next regularly scheduled meeting, set to take place on Monday, July 12, though the consensus of early discussion seems to fall in line with current methods for filling boards and commissions; have interested community members apply, and then hold interviews.
Despite there now being multiple seats open on the school committee, Town Clerk Susan Flynn confirmed that this will not trigger another special election in South Kingstown. Under town charter, the council is able to fill both vacancies through appointments.
In years past, the council has also dealt with similar circumstances of having to make more than one appointment to the school committee under the same term.
During public comment, one community member had raised questions about the process of filling an empty seat on the school committee, and if, like replacements for council resignations, the appointment would go to the next highest vote-getter.
In the race for school committee this past November, the next top vote-getter in the polls was former Superintendent Robert Hicks — who managed to win 13.2 percent of the vote. The Independent candidate came in 93 votes behind School Committee Member Melissa Boyd.
Trailing behind Hicks was Independent candidate Paula Bradley, who managed to win 11.4 percent of the vote.
Also during public comment that evening, a few community members referenced the AFL-CIO mailer incident that took place this past spring. Many community members expressed outrage after political mailers in support of the $85 million school bond referendum were mailed to numerous children through the district, in the days and weeks following the incident.
Although the school committee had unanimously accepted Superintendent Linda Savastano’s resignation that same evening, following the blowback of the controversy, community member Joslin Leasca asked the council to continue its investigation.
The incident has also given her concern as to how other important, personal information is being protected by the town. Leasca requested the council produce a report, informing the community their information and data is being protected — including everyone from children to senior citizens. She also hopes to learn who has access to their information — which includes everything from birth certificates and marriage licenses, to dog licenses.
In a world where everything is being done more and more online, Leasca feels the public’s privacy is increasingly put at risk.
Councilwoman Deb Bergner also expressed a desire to push forward with the investigation.
“We have no idea what our liability and risk is with this exposure,” Bergner said. “We only have a little bit of information, and we need the full set of facts.”
“I’m also hearing that parents do intend to do additional litigation against us, so I hope the community hears us that we’re going to do a complete investigation,” she added. “I’ve been contacted by parents who are concerned.”
Not everyone feels comfortable coming to the microphone, she said.
Later that week, a statement from Town Council President Abel Collins was shared on the town’s website on behalf of the entire council, announcing that the investigation would continue.
“We are still looking for some more information in this investigation,” according to Collins. “The town solicitor is dutifully pursuing that. The whole council is determined to answer every question before we are ready to give a final report to the community detailing what has happened with this mailer, and how we got to this point.”
“I want to thank everybody for their patience in bearing with us,” he added. “We should have something for you in the next coming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.