SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Town Clerk Dale Holberton was recognized by the council and applauded by the community on Monday night for her many years of service and dedication.
After 33 years, Holberton will be serving her last day on Thursday.
To say goodbye and express their appreciation, council members and town administrators worked together to issue a special surprise proclamation in her honor.
VFW Post 916 Commander Joe "Tiger" Patrick also expressed his thanks to Holberton, who spend countless hours working with the Saugatucket Veterans Memorial Park Commission, "gathering information and assisting the committee members in certifying the names of veterans to be recognized and honored on the new Veterans Memorial at Saugatucket Park."
To read more about Holberton's stories career with South Kingstown and the next chapter of her life to follow, be sure to pick up a copy of the Narragansett Times on Friday.
