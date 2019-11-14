Meteorologist Kelly Bates comes to Broad Rock sixth-grade class
SOUTH KINGSTOWN -- Sixth graders at Broad Rock Middle School were filled with excitement on Tuesday morning with the arrival of Channel 10 Meteorologist Kelly Bates, who came to talk with them about the weather, her career and where studying meteorology could take them later in life.
At the moment, sixth-grade science classes at Broad Rock have already received an introduction to the study of meteorology, how weather patterns form and have even made their own barometers that were placed on display for Bates’ arrival.
When Bates began telling them all about her unconventional work schedule, students were shocked to hear that she goes to bed at 6:30 p.m. and then comes into work on weekday mornings at 2:30 a.m. to start building her own weather graphics for the morning news.
“Broadcast meteorology doesn’t operate on a normal schedule,” Bates told them. “Of course, weather happens every day, so you don’t get holidays off. It’s a 24/7 operation.”
In the event of severe weather storms, such as the Blizzard of 2005, meteorologists even have to sleep at work to help with round-the-clock developments. Bates has a cot in her office that she’s used several times over the past 15 years that she’s worked with Channel 10.
“During the Blizzard of 2005 I worked a 21-hour day,” she said. “When the weather happens, you’re on. That’s when you go to work.”
Bates fielded excitement-filled questions from students about how the green screens work, whether or not she tries to be funny on-air, and especially, how she knows where to point when on-air while doing her broadcast.
Instead of working with a teleprompter like other newscasters, Bates explained to students that the monitors she looks at shows a mirror image of her in front of the graphics. Although it takes an element of practice to get used to, it’s easy to breeze over mistakes with a sweeping arm.
Her biggest concern, she told them, is making weather forecasts people can depend on, rather than trying to make people laugh.
“I try to be as honest as possible, because whether or not people will actually tune back in depends upon whether you’re trustworthy,” she told them. “If you’re funny without the substance to back it up, no one will tune back in.”
Like many other local meteorologists, Bates attended Lynden State College, now known as Northern Vermont University, for broadcast meteorology. Other notable graduates include T. J. El Santo from Channel 12 and Jim Cantore from the Weather Channel.
“It’s a cool college if you’re thinking of going into meteorology because it not only has the science meteorology but if you want to be on TV, they also partner with the school TV station,” she said. “When you get out of school, out of college, with a tape that you can send off to TV stations.”
For students with a passion for meteorology, there are many different things they can do with a degree in the field that isn’t getting in front of a television camera.
“What I do combines the science with the communications,” Bates said. “If you’re kind of nerdy and you like just the science, and maybe you don’t like talking to people too much, you may be better suited to research meteorology or work for the National Weather Service.”
The National Weather Service employs more meteorologists in the United States than any television station group, according to Bates. Depending on where they’re based, meteorologists can have the option of studying hurricanes, tornados or severe storms.
For students who are curious about pursuing a career in meteorology, Bates also suggested the possibility of academia and teaching the next generation of meteorologists. Each state, apart from Tennessee and Rhode Island, also has its own climatologist.
“There are many different things you can do as a meteorologist,” Bates continued, from assisting major package delivery service providers to even assessing weather conditions out on the courses for the Professional Golf Association.
What makes the field of meteorology particularly exciting, she said, is that “it’s the last free exchange, globally, of information that we have.”
“Weather data, weather information, is something we can freely acquire from anywhere around the world. It’s the last thing that’s totally free.”
“If I wanted to, I could see what the Canadian Meteorological Service is saying about things,” she added. “Sometimes we use their computer models. I can go to Japan’s service page and pull data from them.”
