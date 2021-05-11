$85 million bond overwhelmingly rejected by over 70 percent of voters
SOUTH KINGSTOWN – After months of passionate, and at times, contentious debate, community members came out in overwhelming numbers to defeat the school facilities bond.
The $85 million plan – a major component of which called for relocating the high school to Curtis Corner – failed to win support from the community.
According to unofficial election results, only 1,967 community members supported the bond, compared to the 5,244 community members who were ultimately successful in rejecting it, and preventing the plan from moving forward.
The overwhelming defeat was a disappointing blow for those who’ve invested years and countless hours into this vision, but heading into election day, supporters and opponents alike pledged coming together and moving forward as a community.
“No matter what, we need to all come together after this, and figure out a plan,” School Committee Chair Emily Cummiskey said early Tuesday afternoon. “Whether it’s figuring out the other 80 percent of the designs for this plan, or figuring out what we need to do to get our schools warm, safe and dry.”
School Committee Vice Chair Christie Fish echoed a similar sentiment, stressing the importance of figuring out “how to move forward together.”
“At the end of the day, we all still live in the same community,” Fish said, “whether it passes or it doesn’t pass.”
Cummiskey and Fish could be found at the corner for Dale Carlia Corner for most of the day on Tuesday, campaigning as concerned parents on behalf of the plan moving forward. While many community members have been closely following the school facilities bond issue, they’d hope to reach those who weren’t as tuned in to the debate.
Although she was saddened by the tough loss, and “what could have been for the students of South Kingstown,” in a post to social media on Tuesday evening, Cummiskey shared that she was thankful to have “formed relationships with people who share a vision for equity, educational excellence and environmental stewardship.”
Many of the canvassers on both sides of the school facilities bond issue weren’t sure which way the vote would go – though they expected it to be an incredibly tight race. In July, a bond referendum petition narrowly failed by just 17 votes – which numerous community members recalled on Tuesday while heading into another special election.
Although some had been hopeful their side of the issue would prevail, most couldn’t have predicted such a wide gulf between those in favor and those in opposition of the plan. According to preliminary numbers, more than 70 percent of the voters came out against the plan moving forward.
Community member Emil Jarczyski, who could be found canvassing outside of West Kingston Elementary School for most of Tuesday afternoon, had some inclination that the vote would come down strongly against the plan moving forward.
“I think it’s a mistake, and there’s a lot of people I’ve been talking to that agree with that,” he said on Tuesday. “I was passing out flyers in the South Road neighborhoods this weekend, and of all the people I spoke to, probably about two-thirds were in favor of stopping the plan.”
Although West Kingston and Matunuck Elementary School didn’t appear to receive as much traffic as the high school, there was a steady trickle of community members coming and going throughout the day. Though Jarcyski didn’t see a tidal wave of voters coming through West Kingston, he was encouraged to see community members give him thumbs up as they passed by on their way to the polls.
“Quite frankly, it’s just a bad plan,” he said. “It’s a bad plan, and it’s been poorly managed by the town. The existing school, if we put some funding into that, they have beautiful grounds there.”
Also canvassing outside West Kingston was NEASK President Brian Nelson, who shared that he was excited about the potential of the plan, something he believes would really support student learning and teacher collaboration.
“I’m just worried about what happens if this doesn’t happen, because there’s so many repairs at Columbia Street that need to happen, that don’t improve learning at all,” Nelson said, like a new roof and windows. “That’s all money they could be spent elsewhere.”
Like many others, he shared how hard it can feel to gauge the outcome of a special election, and would have felt more confident about the project’s chances of moving forward if this were coming to voters during a general election.
Although the current Stage II Necessity of School Construction application had yet to be approved by the time voters headed into the polls, and the proposals are currently under review by the Rhode Island Department of Education, the school department shared that “the projects in their current form cannot move forward without a favorable vote from town residents.”
In addition to relocating the high school, the most recent iteration of the school facilities project also called for additions at Broad Rock Middle School and improvements to all four elementary schools.
The school department also pointed out that “unless the state extends or revises its approach to the ‘bonus incentives,’ South Kingstown will no longer be eligible for 50 percent reimbursement, but may be eligible for 35 percent reimbursement on future applications.” On an $85 million project, that 15 percent in reimbursement funds equate to about $12 million.
In an email correspondence last week, Superintendent Linda Savastano shared that while disappointed, she has "great respect for the decision of the voters."
"I am grateful for every single person who made their voice heard," Savastano wrote. "SKSD has always provided our students with an education that is grounded in excellence, and this election will not change that."
"Our team will continue to listen to different viewpoints throughout the community and encourage civil debate about the future of our schools so that we can move forward together with respect, grace, and dignity," she added. "We also are committed to finding innovative ways to realize our educational vision, so that we can enhance opportunities for all of our amazing students."
While the project will not be moving forward in its current form, school committee member Kate Macinanti echoed the superintendent's sentiments that there’s still a lot of work to be done.
“The fact still remains that our school facilities need work and we still qualify for a minimum state reimbursement of 35 percent for school construction,” she shared in a social media posting to fellow community members.
“With such a large divide in the community at large, we have to make sure we do not lose sight of where we are in this process,” she continued. “This vote was [the first] step in a larger process, and while it sets us back a stage, it does not stop the work and it should not stop us from moving forward in a cohesive and collaborative manner.”
The school building committee will be meeting next on May 18 at 6 p.m., but in the meantime, as Macinanti pointed out, the town council will be appointing five new community members to the committee, and there’s a request for qualifications bid out for a new architecture and engineering firm.
According to Savastano, "over the next several weeks, the school building committee will reflect on the outcome of the election and begin to re-engage the community for ideas and options about how to address our school facilities' needs.
"There is much work to be done, but we are committed to making the right investments for the sake of our students, our families, and our town," she said.
