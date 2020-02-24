NARRAGANSETT – The Historic Towers are set to receive a nearly $75,000 renovation that will address a series of issues at the iconic landmark. The Narragansett Town Council unanimously approved the project, which is set to be completed by Abcore Restoration Company, a local entity specializing in historical renovation work.
“The Towers Committee has identified a number of improvements related to entrance and egress from the facility including: protection of the balcony doors during severe weather events, installation of additional handrails, improved lighting, finished floors, walls and ceilings in the east tower stairway and a new ceiling and lighting in the west tower first floor lobby,” reads a memo from Department of Public Works director Michael DiCicco.
The work is estimated to cost $74,280. The Towers Committee, a group of town council-appointed residents that oversee The Towers, approved the project on Jan. 28. According to The Towers Management and Operations Plan, the guiding document for the Ocean Road structure, The Towers Committee must receive approval from the town council for all major capital improvement work.
“In accordance with the town council’s policy, this contract may be used with council approval for work up to $50,000 in value,” reads the memo. “As the proposed project cost exceeds $50,000, the town council will need to waive that policy.”
Abcore Restoration Company is currently under contract with the town, as of the contract’s renewal by town council vote in October, for “building renovation, restoration, and reconstruction services.”
The estimation from Abcore includes a $3,960 charge for removing material in The Towers’ first floor west lobby, a $3,180 charge for installation of a handrail at the west doorway, a $9,810 charge for enhancement of the emergency exit and the “custom radiuses fabrication and installation” of a hand railing and steel exterior wall in the East Tower. Two lighting fixtures will also be installed for $1,420.
A large bulk of the total project cost, $22,860 will be dedicated to The Towers exit doorway, including the removal of the existing 28-inch doorway and an enlarging of the structure’s on-street opening. The work from Abcore will also see the company rebuild the existing opening to accommodate a new, 36-inch steel lintel doorway.
Work to the ceilings and flooring, including framing and plastering, on the first and second floor will cost an estimated $13,000. Finally, aluminum, automated balcony doors with a custom paint job will cost an estimated $17,850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.