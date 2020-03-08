Quest Montessori students talk writing
NARRAGANSETT – A snapshot of a moment in the life of a young girl with both anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and a tragic coming-of-age story centered around mother and daughter–two short stories written by students at Quest Montessori School, were recently honored in a statewide writing competition. Seventh grader Annabel Rarick was recognized as a state winner for her story, “Different Ways to Drown,” and eighth-grade student Delia Tanzi Buchbaum received a notable mention for her piece, “Forgiveness,” marking the second time she has received such an honor.
“Writing has always been something I’m passionate about,” said Rarick. “There’s something about being able to turn certain feelings or emotions into artfully crafted sentences on paper that makes me really, really happy. Personal experience is usually easiest for me to write about, which is why this particular piece flowed so well in my mind.”
“An aspect I enjoy about writing is the ability to create the perfect environment,” said Tanzi Buchbaum. “I’ll write about experiences I wish I had, or topics I enjoy. Having my work read and appreciated by a panel anonymously was exciting because people read my piece and, without bias, found it enjoyable.”
Rarick and Tanzi Buchbaum were honored in this year’s Write Rhode Island writing competition, presented by School One and Goat Hill of Providence, which tasks students in grades 7-12 with writing a short piece of fiction that are then judged by a volunteer panel of judges. This year’s competition received 137 submissions from across the state. The top 10 pieces from grades 7-9, along with the top 10 entries from students in grades 10-12, including a state winner and notable mentions, are then selected. The young authors distinguished this year are set to be recognized at a special awards ceremony at the Newport Art Museum on March 22.
This year marks the third consecutive year students from Quest Montessori have been recognized. They are encouraged to participate in the competition at the urging of Quest Montessori School humanities teacher Auburn Cole.
“In the middle school program at Quest, we spend significant time doing work around self-selected reading and writing projects,” said Cole. “Students own the writing process from initial draft to publishing, and they always have control of the feedback they seek from peers and teacher in the revision process.”
Rarick’s short story, “Different Ways to Drown,” explores the mental process behind a specific moment in the life of a young girl with both anxiety and OCD and the variety of difficulties the situation presents as a result of the two disorders.
“It’s about the thousands of little challenges both of those disorders present over the course of that moment, and how one (fictional) person copes,” said Rarick, before giving a shoutout to her classmate’s winning entry. “Similar to Delia’s piece, there’s also an underlying message of forgiveness: the character’s forgiveness of herself and her own anxiety, as well as forgiveness of her personal life.”
Though Rarick disclosed that she shared the same mental health conditions with her story’s main character, the piece was not about her, but was still inspired by her experiences.
“Morgan, the point of view “Ways to Drown” is told from, has germaphobe OCD. I don’t,” she said. “Morgan lives in Narragansett. I don’t. But a lot of it is based on my own experience and struggle with the disorder. It’s inspired mostly by my own anxiety, and that’s part of the reason why some of the scenes were so easy to write.”
“My process writing it was kind of all over the place,” Rarick continued. “I went through what feels like a million different drafts of my Write RI submission story, by the end of November, I didn’t even have an initial piece. I knew I wanted it to have something to do with water, and the ocean, so that’s where I started.”
Apart from elements of forgiveness, the two short stories share further similarities - both evoke water and the result of humans being consumed by it. Tanzi Buchbaum’s “Forgiveness” explores the relationship between a young girl, Emma, and her mother. Both love spending time at the beach, the story’s setting, but that love is forced to transform and change after Emma’s mother drowns during one outing.
“When Emma’s mother drowns, she struggles to understand how their favorite thing could have stolen her mother from her,” said Tanzi Buchbaum. “I initially wrote the piece centering mainly on Emma. I later added the view of her mother, to add more depth to the story. I felt that watching Emma grow up through her mother’s eyes would better show the importance Emma had in her mother’s life.”
When asked what she enjoyed about writing fiction, Tanzi Buchbaum spoke to the ability to describe places and build setting through language, as well as being able to draw from one’s own imagination and interests.
The eighth grader also appreciated the judging process.
The students’ award-winning entries will be published in an anthology, along with all other winning pieces in the competition, later this year.
“It feels really amazing, especially considering the fact that I won with a story about a mental disorder that I actually have,” said Rarick. “At first I wasn’t sure if I was going to submit at all, since the thought of writing a story and having talented and experienced people read it made me sick with stress. I got really close to talking myself out of it-- convincing myself that it was too late to start writing, that all of my ideas were bad, that I’d never get going, that I wouldn’t be able to finish in under 2,500 words. But I’m really glad that I made the final decision to submit, obviously.”
In conclusion, Cole shared that it’s difficult to tackle universal themes in a work of short fiction, and shared that her students succeeded in the task by forging a bond between author and reader through their stories.
“Both of this year’s Write RI winners from Quest challenged themselves to write engaging works that tackle themes many people can relate to,” she said. “It is no small task to write a compelling piece of short fiction that allows for the crucial meeting of author and reader on the page. I am incredibly proud of both Annabel and Delia for having accomplished this so masterfully in ‘Different Ways to Drown’ and ‘Forgiveness.’”
