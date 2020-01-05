With many Rhode Islanders hitting the road over the holiday season, drunk driving is likely to increase. A new study shows that Rhode Island ranks among the most dangerous states in the nation when it comes to driving while impaired or intoxicated, with nearly half of the state’s traffic fatalities stemming from drunk driving.
According to a recent study conducted by Safe Smart Living, an online resource specializing in personal and home safety, Rhode Island ranks the third most dangerous state in the nation for drunk driving. The study analyzed total traffic fatalities in each state compared to total DUI-fueled fatalities and then determined individual rankings of each state after comparing that rate with the state’s DUI fatalities per 100K population. The data ranked Rhode Island at number three in the nation, behind Washington, D.C. and Connecticut, with the study showing 41 percent of traffic fatalities in Rhode Island occur due to drunk driving. The study used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) 2017 Alcohol-Impaired Driving Report and the Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility. DUIs are typically defined by law enforcement as possessing a BAC of 0.08 percent or above. 2018 data is not yet available.
“Nationally, drunk driving fatalities accounted for 34 percent of all traffic fatalities during the 2017 holidays, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve,” the study reads. “And nearly 70 percent of holiday drunk driving deaths are caused by drivers with a high BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of 0.15 or more. In December of 2017 alone, 885 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes — a jump from 781 people in December 2016.” Behind Rhode Island on the ranking is North Dakota, with 40 percent of all traffic fatalities stemming from drunk driving and 6.1 DUI fatalities per 100K population, and Texas sits in the fifth spot at 39 percent and 5.2 DUI fatalities. The list of most dangerous drunk driving states also includes Hawaii, Wyoming, Maryland, Massachusetts and South Carolina.
According to the data, alcohol-impaired crashes account for approximately a third of all crash fatalities in the country. In 2017, 10,874 people died from drunk driving in the U.S.
The study also found that Utah is the safest state in the nation by the same metrics, with 19 percent of its total traffic fatalities coming as a result of drunk driving and 1.7 deaths per year for every 100K population. New Jersey was the second safest according to the report, at 20 percent DUI fatalities and 1.4 DUI fatalities per100K population. The top 10 safest states round out with Mississippi, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Indiana, Georgia, Idaho and Tennessee.
Data analyzed for the study also shows that South Dakota averages the most DUI arrests per one million people, with 8,403 arrests per year. North Dakota is a close second with 7,587 DUI arrests per every one million people. Wyoming, Maine and Wisconsin round out the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively. Rhode Island is not included in this list. The national average comes in at 3,025 DUI arrests per every one million people, according to the Safe Smart Living findings.
Further findings show the highest number of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities occurred in Texas at 1,468 in 2017, followed by California (1,120) and then Florida (839). The worst months for drunk driving occurred in July, August and September.
However, the figures do not only paint a dire picture. Long-term statistics show drunk driving rates have been trending downward in the past 20 years, according to NHTSA.
“Fatalities in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes decreased by 1.1 percent (10,996 to 10,874 fatalities) from 2016 to 2017,” the department’s report reads. “Alcohol- impaired-driving fatalities in the past 10 years have declined by 7 percent from 11,711 in 2008 to 10,874 in 2017. The national rate of alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities in motor vehicle crashes in 2017 was 0.34 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled (VMT), down from 0.35 in 2016. The alcohol-impaired-driving fatality rate in the past 10 years has declined by 13 percent, from 0.39 in 2008 to 0.34 in 2017.”
Still, despite the gradual improvements, drunk driving continues to be a deadly issue, especially during the holidays. A national survey recently found that 51 percent of DUI offenders said they drink more during the holidays compared to the rest of the year. An easy means of prevention includes using services like Uber or Lyft to get home after a few drinks, calling a friend or designating a sober driver for the evening.
On New Year’s Eve, the Narragansett Police Department (NPD) conducted high visibility enforcement patrols in an effort to deter drunk and impaired driving. The patrols also served as a joint ride-along program with the Rhode Island Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, with the intent of honoring victims who lost their lives, or who were tragically injured, due to an impaired driving crash. Victim families were paired with patrolling law enforcement officials in honor of their loved one, with the patrols seeking to raise awareness of impaired driving prevention. NPD conducted patrols in honor of Jeffrey Monica, who was killed at age 19 in a car accident in May of 2019 in North Kingstown.
“Unfortunately, Rhode Island is consistently above the national average and a great deal of work has yet to be done in order to get to a desired goal of zero deaths,” an NPD press release reads.
