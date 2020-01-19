NARRAGANSETT – Students at Quest Montessori School, located on Boston Neck Road, recently met with town officials to discuss local environmental issues, including impermeable surfaces, stormwater runoff and green roofs, as part of the research for the school’s participation in FIRST Lego League Rhode Island (FLL). This year, the challenge of the annual LEGO competition, which is open to all middle school students in the state, was titled “City Shapers” and tasked participating students with thinking like engineers and scientists in order to build a better world. Students from Quest and Narragansett Pier Middle School competed last weekend.
“Students had to target a need at the local level,” said Susannah Blair, director of advancement at Quest Montessori School. “Contacting the town was the students’ idea. They thought it would be best to learn about the real issues first hand rather than just rely on their own perceptions of where the needs were.”
Accordingly, students on the school’s FLL team, named “The Civilized Engineers!” sent an email to the Narragansett Town Council requesting assistance and information as it pertained to the LEGO challenge. Councilor Jesse Pugh responded almost immediately, setting up a meeting between himself, the students from Quest Montessori and Narragansett Town Engineer Jonathan Gerhard that took place last month.
“It’s always great to hear from students, especially ones focused on the environment,” said Pugh. “It was a really enlightening discussion. The students were very knowledgeable about the subject and showed a lot of passion. We were only supposed to talk for about a half-hour, but that turned into over an hour, and that was a good thing.”
FLL is a hands-on science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) enrichment program that combines the ‘coolness factor’ of robotics and LEGOs with a research project that encourages scientific literacy. In Rhode Island, FLL is managed by Rhode Island Students of the Future, a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote STEAM engagement through youth robotics. At the direction of team coach Anne Reinhardt, sixth through eighth-grade students at Quest Montessori had spent the fall and early part of winter studying the environmental effects of impermeable surfaces, storm runoff and how permeable pavement and green roofs might lessen the impact of these environmental hazards.
At the meeting with Pugh and Gerhard in December, five students from Quest Montessori were looking for direction as to some of the specific places around town that presented potential environmental challenges and the solutions that could be applied there. Pugh recounted that students mentioned the town beach parking lot as an example of a local impermeable/impervious surface and asked how that could be modified to allow for less stormwater runoff in the area. Impermeable surfaces are solid and do not allow for stormwater to penetrate, typically generating runoff. Students also inquired about town policy for leaves getting stuck in sewer grates, sought and proposed solutions for reducing stormwater runoff into local water bodies and took a particular interest in green roofs, a roof of a building completely or partially covered in vegetation planted over a waterproofing membrane.
“The students came very prepared,” recounted Pugh. “It was a very impressive group.”
Blair said the meeting went a long way for participating students.
“The presentation from [Pugh and Gerhard] was constructive and broad, and they had a way of breaking down the issues at the local level to make them easier to understand while also seriously considering the thoughts of the students,” said Blair.
This was the third information-gathering meeting Quest Montessori students held as part of their project research. Previously, students hosted Pam Rubinoff from the URI Graduate School of Oceanography’s Coastal Resources Center and spoke via conference call with Land Architect, Katy Foley, from Rios Clementi Hale Studios in Los Angeles.
At FLL’s qualifying meet, hosted on Dec.15 at the Gordon School in East Providence, Team Civilized Engineers put the information gained from the sessions with Pugh, Gerhard and the others to good use and was awarded first place in the project research category and second place in the robot performance category. The group performed alongside 35 other teams at the state championships at Roger Williams University this past Saturday.
“I mentioned to students that we don’t really have staff in town that is tasked with dealing with these issues specifically, the closest we get is probably the engineering department,” said Pugh. “I made sure the students knew that sustainable solutions are only going to be incorporated at the local level if people like them fight for them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.