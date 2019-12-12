KINGSTON — Right now, the vast majority of the seniors in the Providence College basketball stable are trending in the wrong direction.
Instead of doing most of the heavy lifting, Alpha Diallo, Luwane Pipkins and the rest of the Friars who are in their final year of eligibility are failing to carry even a portion of the load.
Diallo wasn’t even close to resembling an All-Big East talent Friday night at the Ryan Center as URI stormed its way to a 75-61 victory. Once again, Pipkins was a non-factor. The same could be said about Maliek White.
Kalif Young did deliver nine points and nine rebounds, but he did little to curb the comfortable perch that URI senior Cyril Langevine enjoyed (17 points, 16 rebounds). Emmitt Holt did collect seven points and five rebounds, yet anything he can provide should be considered pure gravy when considering the medical ordeal he’s had to overcome.
The Friars need Diallo to be good and head coach Ed Cooley needs Pipkins to resemble the player who torched PC while he was at UMass. If there’s any chance for this season to change its current .500 tune, Diallo can’t shoot 4-of-12 from the field and commit six turnovers – five coming in the first half – like he did against the Rams.
With 10 games into the season, it’s fair to say the Pipkins experiment has been far more sour than sweet. Pipkins went scoreless in 17 minutes, missing all five shots he took (0-of-4 from three) and ended up with more turnovers (three) than assists (two).
In a play that best summed up the Friars’ night, Pipkins stood at the top of the key where he offered the hint that he was going to shoot a three. He didn’t see the Rhody defender (Langevine) as Pipkins was stripped. It was one of 22 turnovers that PC committed, and while that particular by Pipkins didn’t directly lead to score, the Rams did score on the possession to go up by a dozen (67-55) with 3:49 remaining.
White wasn’t much better than Pipkins, the fourth-year Friar guard connecting on just one of his four field-goal attempts in 17 minutes. Hailed by coach Ed Cooley has PC’s sixth man, White on Friday watched that honor go to Nate Watson (10 points, six rebounds). Even freshman Greg Gantt (two points, two rebounds) provided more of a spark than PC’s crew of battle-tested seniors.
Asked afterwards if a post-exam break resurgence will only come if the seniors get their act together, Cooley brushed aside any such thought.
“It’s going to be up to every player in the organization,” said Cooley. “In order for us to turn it around, I need to be a better coach. It’s really that simple.
“It’s not the players. It’s on me. I’ve got to do a better job organizing them and giving them more confidence and put them in positions to be successful. The ones who aren’t playing are going to have an opportunity to do so. I may be playing the wrong dudes to be honest with you.”
That last line offers the hint that plenty of soul searching figures to be on the itinerary between now and the next time the Friars take the court, which is next Saturday at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center against Stony Brook.
It’s clear something needs to change. Maybe it starts with having tough conversations with players who have been in the fold for a while and start relying more on guys who represent the future of the program. To keep counting on Diallo and Pipkins and receiving zero return on investment … you can only give so many chances, which has often been the case during this swim-or-sink first semester portion of the 2019-20 season.
Entering Friday, Diallo was shooting 41 percent from the field while Pipkins was much worse at 30 percent. Diallo was connecting at a 21-percent clip from three while Pipkins stood at 28 percent from downtown. That’s not getting the job done and the beat went on Friday night at the Ryan Center.
The question is, will the Friar seniors ever get their act together before it truly becomes too late?
