NARRAGANSETT – Local education in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) will get a boost thanks to a recent grant from the East Bay Educational Collaborative (EBEC). Narragansett High School chemistry teachers Sarah Krous and Chris Dolos will receive $20,000 worth of equipment, supplies and training from EBEC, which received funding for the program courtesy of a grant from the US Office of Naval Research (ONR).
A Natural Approach to Chemistry, the educational program being supplied from EBEC, includes six portable lab stations, probeware and software to create and analyze graphs produced by the students, chemicals, laboratory manuals, e-texts, textbooks, virtual experiments, simulations and interactives. Both Krous and Dolos will receive the entire package plus two days of extensive professional development at EBEC happening this week in Warren.
“There is innovation everywhere, and chemistry is no exception,” said Henrique Medeira, an AP biology and college prep and honors chemistry teacher at Atlantis Charter School in Fall River, Mass., who attended the same program last year.
“The PD workshop introduced me to the latest ‘green’ approach to chemistry, which I plan to begin weaving into future lesson plans,” he continued. “The centerpiece of the new program is a small, computer-based lab station. Users can turn on various functions to mimic experimentation and attach various probes, such as a heater that can boil water in a test tube. No more Bunsen burners, which have open flames and burn extremely hot.”
Physics 360, a three-year program funded by ONR established to address gaps in the US STEM talent pool, was the specific ONR faction responsible for the grant to EBEC. The initiative was founded by Ronald Kahn, EBEC’s ONR project director. A Natural Approach to Chemistry, however, was borne from a collaborative effort involving more than just federal programs and funding. Local education professionals were also asked for their insights into how public education could more invigorate an interest in STEM fields.
“EBEC and East Bay chemistry teachers developed A Natural Approach to Chemistry that Lab-Aids, Inc. then published, improved, and sold throughout the USA,” a press release detailing the recent grant awards and recipients reads. “Physics 360 builds upon a prior, highly successful EBEC/ONR-funded Essential Physics’ curriculum ‘Improving the STEM Pipeline.’ Physics 360 is in its second year of implementation. The first year’s group of schools enjoyed both the hands-on, high quality professional development received at EBEC and watching student STEM engagement increase.”
“The ONR Grants to EBEC, improving the STEM Pipeline and Physics 360, help build and sustain a world-leading science and engineering workforce,” the release continues. “They do so by engaging students in real-life laboratory experiments using contemporary green technology and understandable instruction.”
A Natural Approach to Chemistry includes a “green” approach to chemistry plus printed, video and e-text resources, and all the chemicals and equipment needed to conduct a year’s worth of chemistry experiments for several classes of students.
Narragansett High School is one of the top 20 schools in the state for STEM education, according to a recent list published by niche.com. In selecting winning applicants, EBEC prioritized communities throughout the state serving “naval and military communities.” Other area award recipients included Johnston High School, Coventry High School, North Kingstown High School and East Greenwich High School, among a list of 10 high schools.
“I spent two days in a room with educators from other schools in New England and as far away as Tennessee and Georgia,” said Medeira. “We shared ideas and experiences and talked about the different approaches we use to teach our students ideas and concepts related to chemistry. We talked about what works in our classrooms and what doesn’t. The ability to collaborate with fellow chemistry teachers was just as beneficial as learning to use the new equipment.”
Within the next few weeks, EBEC will be accepting high school applications for more STEM resources. These include Navy-themed “World of Waves” and online platform, Aecern presentations on “Twilight” and salt marshes, and Lab Aids Workshops.
EBEC is a private, non-profit Educational Service Agency offering support services to public and private schools and school districts throughout Rhode Island. EBEC offers teacher training and curriculum work in all core content areas K-12; alternative learning programs, including the East Bay Career Academy and the RI Transition Academy at Roger Williams University, for high school students; and a science Materials Resource Center for sustaining kit-based inquiry science and related hands-on science programs throughout the state. EBEC also provides and manages educational reform initiatives on a grant or contract basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.