SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Before our local senators and representative head back to the Statehouse in a few short weeks, members of the South Kingstown Town Council were able to sit down with them on Tuesday night to discuss several matters of interest and concern.
Of all the items up for discussion that night, the state school funding formula dominated much of the evening.
School Funding Formula
When planning for the budget season in South Kingstown, the one thing elected officials can depend on for sure is knowing that state aid funding will be dropping again. For years, South Kingstown Schools have consistently been losing more and more in state funding, making each budgeting season a battle as the town plays a game of catch-up.
For the nine years that the school funding formula has been in place, South Kingstown Schools have lost half of its state funding, Town Manager Robert Zarnetske stressed to the town’s local senators and representatives.
Although Zarnetske wasn’t serving as town manager for many of those years, officially coming on board in January 2018, he expressed a great deal of frustration with the formula and the damage it’s caused the town.
“This funding formula is not about education,” Zarnetske said. “This funding formula is a tax policy. This funding formula is about taking money from some people in the state and giving it to other people in the state.”
“It only tells administrators how much money they have to raise because the state is not sending money for the purpose of providing education of the kids,” he added.
This year, South Kingstown is expected to receive $4,599,444 — only a little more than the district’s high transportation expenses.
“The state is really only sending about $200,000 more than the cost of our transportation,” Zarnetske said, a figure he’d also stressed to members of the school committee the night before. “That’s about $75 per student — the state is essentially sending no aid to South Kingstown at this point.”
His frustration was shared by state legislators as well, but little hope was expressed that the situation might improve in the future. If anything, legislators were concerned that South Kingstown would continue to lose out even more if a new formula were to be put in place.
“There’s no sympathy coming to South Kingstown,” Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty (D — Dist. 35, South Kingstown) said.
“We’ve been fighting it up there, but we’re also dealing with say, Rep. [Gregg] Amore from East Providence who, when I talk to him, always says, ‘Well all those years you were getting that extra money — now you’re feeling what the urban areas are feeling,’” she added.
South Kingstown, she said, is going to have to tighten its belt.
For years, local representatives and senators have been “pounding the table” and pushing for legislation that would reimburse the district for the high cost of transportation in South Kingstown, Fogarty added. It’s an issue that they’re well aware of.
“You’re going to have to hold the line,” Fogarty said, “because there’s not much more we can do up there with our new commissioner.”
Sen. Susan Sosnowski (D — Dist. 37, South Kingstown, New Shoreham) agreed with Fogarty’s comments, stressing that Rhode Island Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green is focused on the needs of urban schools. Many suburban schools throughout the state have been struggling.
She’d fought against the funding formula when it was first introduced on the senate floor, knowing that it would mean for the students and families she was representing.
“I don’t want that to sound like I’m not in favor of the urban communities getting more,” Sosnowski said. “They have a lot of problems that we don’t have here, but the idea of the funding formula, when I worked on it years ago on the commission, it was to have a base funding formula across the board that was fair for every child.”
“It didn’t happen that way,” she added.
Zarnetske and Council Vice President Bryant Da Cruz both noted the strain that the funding formula has placed on the community, forcing the council to raise property taxes mostly to only cover the difference. At the state level, though, Rep. Teresa Tanzi (D — Dist. 34, Narragansett, South Kingstown) and other legislators look at property tax rates and point out that the town has only met the cap once in the past nine years.
If a new funding formula were to come out several years from now, South Kingstown might still not stand to benefit.
“We need to be careful what we wish for,” Tanzi said.
The best thing Fogarty and other legislators could recommend was for Zarnetske to make multiple appointments with Infante-Green and stress the needs of the district to her.
Municipal Court
One way South Kingstown hopes to generate more revenue is by establishing a municipal court. About 26 towns already have their own municipal courts, according to Zarnetske.
“We see this as an important way to improve constituent service and an important way to improve the adjudication and administration of justice,” he said. “It’s a heck of a lot easier for folks to come to this room for a municipal court session than it is to deal with the district court program.”
Councilwoman Deb Kelso also noted that having a municipal court would also give more teeth to the ordinances the town already has in place.
Although the startup cost is high, Zarnetske said the court would be generating revenue for the town in a year’s time.
Each of the legislative members were in support of pushing for a municipal court for South Kingstown, but Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D - Dist. 33, Narragansett, South Kingstown) and Rep. Blake A. Filippi (R - Dist. 36, Charlestown, New Shoreham, South Kingstown, Westerly) both warned the council to ensure they weren’t overstepping their powers or duties of the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.
McEntee will sit down with the town solicitor to discuss the language of the prepared legislation so that it can be filed before the start of the next session.
Matunuck Seawall
The Matunuck Seawall project is already “shovel ready,” according to Zarnetske, with permits already in place. The only thing that’s missing is the funding.
“Any storm this winter that comes down that section of the road could take that bend in Matunuck Beach Road away, leaving 280 families cut off from everything,” Zarnetske said. “This is a critically needed infrastructure improvement.”
The $3 million project has failed to earn any grants so far, despite efforts and application submissions.
“I’m afraid if we can’t find funding, we’re going to have to bond for it,” Zarnetske said, which is a major concern considering plans to improve the schools.
Kelso stressed that the town needs to be proactive on this, rather than reactive. The project needs to be completed before a major storm, Da Cruz said, at the risk of crippling a community and causing an emergency situation.
Sosnowski believes that there’s more will among federal delegations now that people widely recognize the effects of climate change.
Town Council President Abel Collins said the town will take every chance and opportunity, and continue to apply for grants and funding for this project.
