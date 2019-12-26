Town, VFW Post 916 help bring presents to local vets
SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The holidays will be a little bit brighter for local senior veterans, thanks to kind donations of community members. Together, the town and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 have worked to collect donations, and people’s generosity has been amazing.
“This is way above and beyond,” VFW Post Commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick said on Thursday night, as he picked up donations dropped off at the Neighborhood Guild. “This is a huge boost because I was stressing today when I went to the bin.”
Just like every other year Patrick has helped to collect donations, though, after reaching out to the community in the final hours for help, people rushed in with gifts. On Thursday, an additional hundred gifts were donated.
Items included cozy scarves, throw blankets and mittens, as well as chapstick, cough drops and hand lotion, but the drive also brought in adult coloring books, art supplies, and games that will be donated to the community rooms at several local nursing homes. Residents at South County Nursing and Rehab, Brightview Commons and Scallop Shell will also be able to enjoy playing scrabble, chess and card games of Rummy in the coming new year.
These donations were made possible by the generosity of community members throughout town, but also thanks to the partnership between the VFW Post 916 and South Kingstown Parks and Recreation. The mitten tree drive, which ran from Nov. 15 through Dec. 20, had paper mittens out for display in the Guild and Recreation Center lobbies, requesting warm and fun gifts, as well as bags and tissue paper.
“Not one person only brought in one thing,” said Recreation Supervisor Tracy E. McGarty, who helped make this collaborative effort possible. “Everyone brought in more than one gift, which was really nice.”
Now, nearly 120 veterans will have presents to open on Christmas Day, according to Patrick.
The town helped to facilitate, McGarthy said, but it’s the residents of South Kingstown who helped to make the holiday special for their local veterans.
“This is huge,” Patrick said. “I was expecting a single and you guys hit a home run. I’m thankful for that.”
Presents were dropped off at local nursing homes and the homes of 30 veterans this past Monday, but Patrick saved some special deliveries for Christmas Day. Any excess presents were donated to the VA Medical Center in Providence and were given to any veterans who had to spend Christmas in the hospital.
Rhode Island VFW Junior Vice Commander Dora Vasquez-Hellner, who helped collect donations from the Guild on Thursday night, will also be helping to deliver gifts to veterans at the VA Medical Center on Christmas Morning.
“It’s so beautiful to see this active generosity for our veterans,” Vasquez-Hellner said. “We have a few posts that have these active, ongoing drives for our veterans, but the success is based on citizens providing the donations. It’s absolutely gorgeous to see this outpouring of love for our veterans.”
Excess mittens, scarves and hats that were collected in the drive will be donated to the local post’s warming center, which leaves warm outerwear accessories out for anyone in need. The need, Patrick said, is huge and hard to keep up with.
This first-time partnership between the town and the post had been a huge success, Patrick said. The town has brought in about a third of all the presents that were donated this year.
In addition to the town’s two drop-off locations, residents were also able to bring their gifts directly to VFW Post 916 and Old Mountain Lanes.
This is the ninth year that the VFW Post 916 has run a senior veterans gift drive.
