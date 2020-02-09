Contributing Writer
Freshman Alyssa Worthington had people stand up and take notice after she came up with a big effort for the University of New Hampshire women’s gymnastics team in a tri-meet against Temple and host West Virginia on Jan. 26 in Morgantown, W.Va.
Worthington, from West Warwick and a West Warwick High graduate and a member of the Aim High Academy, captured the balance beam with a personal best score of 9.900 as the Wildcats defeated Temple 195.125-191.925 but lost to the No. 24-ranked Mountaineers who had a score of 196.025.
That effort earned Worthington East Atlantic Gymnastics League Performer of the Week honors on Jan. 29.
“Alyssa had a great performance at West Virginia,” coach Lindsey Ayotte said. “She has been working extremely hard in the gym and her hard work keeps paying off each weekend.”
The coach said that Worthington is doing what the coach thought she could do when she was recruited.
“I am so proud of her,” Ayotte said. “I can’t wait to continue to watch her blossom during her college career.”
Worthington matched that 9.900 score when she captured the beam in a 195.125-192.175 victory over Towson last Saturday in Durham, N.H.
Tristan Kozul (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot-1 senior captain is off to a solid start with the 1-5 Bard men’s volleyball team. The versatile South Kingstown High graduate has 52 assists, 33 digs, 22 kills, eight service aces and five total blocks. Kozul had 12 digs, 11 assists, six kills, two total blocks and a service ace as the Raptors dropped a 3-1 decision to CCNY on Jan. 28 in a home match at Annandale-on-Hudson, N.Y. He had six kills, five assists and three service aces as Bard opened the season with a 3-0 triumph over Sarah Lawrence on Jan. 25.
Katheryn Pettibone (Narragansett)
The 5-foot-4 freshman defender has played in 15 games and has picked up four assists for the Nichols women’s hockey team, the Bison 6-10-3 overall and 5-4-1 in the Colonial Hockey Conference after a 3-1 victory over Becker last Saturday in Worcester, Mass. A graduate of the Gunnery School, she also has 15 blocks. Pettibone picked up her first collegiate point when she had an assist in a 5-5 tie with Suffolk on Nov. 22. She had two assists in a 4-2 loss to Becker on Dec. 7.
Jack Pincince (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot-2 sophomore outside hitter leads the Johnson & Wales men’s volleyball team in kills with 115 and digs with 73. The South Kingstown High graduate also has 16 total blocks, nine assists and eight service aces for the Wildcats who are 3-7 overall and 1-0 in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference – the latter coming with a 3-0 victory over Emmanuel on Jan. 28 in Boston. Pincince played just two sets in the easy victory and had a team-high six digs and four kills.
Alex DeLong (East Greenwich)
The junior finished fourth in the mile at the Denison vs. Wooster dual meet last Friday in Wooster, OH. His time was a personal best 4:46.28 and he finished behind three seniors. The East Greenwich High grad also finished eighth in the 800 meter run in 2:18.93 and helped the 4x400 B squad finish fourth in 4:10.59. DeLong kicked off the indoor season by finishing fourth in the mile at the Wooster Tri Meet on Jan. 18 with a time of 4:46.33.
Isabella Miko-Rydzaj (Narragansett)
The junior had a solid meet as the Holy Cross women’s swim team wrapped up its dual meet schedule with a 183-117 victory at Springfield on Jan. 25 in Springfield, Mass. The Prout School graduate captured the 200 butterfly in 2:14.01. And, she was a member of the 400 medley relay which finished first with a time of 4:06.71 and the 400 free relay which touched the wall first with a time of 3:43.21. The Crusaders will compete in the Patriot League Championships Feb. 19-22 in Annapolis, Md.
Emily Slusarczyk (Charlestown)
The junior competed in three relays for the Roger Williams women’s swim team at the WPI Sprints last Saturday in Worcester, Mass. The Prout School graduate helped the 200 free relay finish second with a time of 1:41.01. She was also a member of the 100 free relay which finished fourth with a time of 51.75 and the 200 medley relay which finished fourth with a time of 1:54.00. The Hawks finished fourth out of five teams in the meet.
Keegan Records (South Kingstown)
The 6-foot-10, 235-pound freshman forward continues to see action off the bench for the Colgate men’s basketball team, the Raiders 17-6 overall and 8-2 in the Patriot League. The St. Andrews School graduate is averaging 4.2 points and 3.8 rebounds with 12 blocked shots. Records had seven points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes of action in a 79-70 league victory over Boston University on Jan. 18 and had 10 points and four rebounds in 15 minutes in an 80-78 loss to Lafayette on Jan. 29.
Joe Vingi (Narragansett)
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior has played in all 21 games for the Suffolk men’s hockey team, the Rams 6-13-2 overall and 2-10-1 in the New England Hockey Conference after a 4-0 league loss to Southern Maine last Saturday. The Winchendon School graduate has two goals and two assists and picked up his latest goal in a 5-3 league loss to New England College last Friday. His other goal came in a 4-3 non-league victory over Salem State on Dec. 10.
