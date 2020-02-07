KINGSTON – For most of their eight-game winning streak, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team has been a second-half squad. They decided not to wait to make an explosive run during Friday night’s Atlantic 10 showdown with VCU.
The host Rams completed the regular season sweep of the Virginia Rams, 87-75. Jeff Dowtin scored 15 of his 17 points in a two-minute span in the first half, splashing home three 3-pointers in 56 seconds of game time.
“You just get in a different zone, different kind of rhythm,” Dowtin said. “Confidence keeps going up once you see one go in. I was feeding off the crowd.”
Dowtin’s unreal run put the Rams up 22 at half. Fatts Russell took over from there, helping URI stave off the VCU comeback bid. Russell scored 30 points and was 16-18 at the free throw line.
“That’s a big part of my game, getting in the lane,” Russell said. “Finding my teammates, but if they’re not open, attacking the rim. It’s kinda what I do.”
Four of URI’s five starters on Friday registered double-digit scoring. In addition to Russell and Dowtin, Tyrese Martin (18 points, three assists), and Cyril Langevine (11 points, nine rebounds) rounded out the strong team effort.
“I’m really excited right now thinking about the potential of this group,” URI head coach David Cox said. “We’re on a pretty good roll. Our daily focus has been tremendous.”
VCU actually shot the ball at a more efficient clip than URI (55.6 percent versus 49.1). The Rams from Virginia made a second half surge that drew them within single digits of the lead on four separate occasions.
“Outstanding first half allowed us to get out of here with a victory,” Cox said. “Our defense was elite in the first half, got a little leaky in the second half. We’re playing another NCAA-caliber team, so we figured they would throw some major punches in the second half.”
“We knew they were going to make a run in the second half,” Dowtin agreed. “We played out of our minds in that first half. Everything was clicking. We knew they would come out hungry; they do a great job of pressing and turning us over.”
URI turned the ball over 15 times in the victory. All 14 of the team’s assists came from the starters, with Russell having a team-high five dimes.
Rhody held VCU to 27 points in the first half, and defended the 3-point line with their usual intensity. VCU was 1-of-8 on 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.
“We have a lot of versatility out there,” defensively, Cox said. “Whether or not we get matched up on the right guy or not, I’m not too concerned about it. Cyril, Antwan [Walker], Jacob [Toppin], Jermaine [Harris] in a pinch, can guard out on the perimeter. That causes teams some issues sometimes.”
Harris and Langevine accounted for almost all the frontcourt production on the night. Harris poured in seven points in 20 minutes to go along with Langevine’s 11 points and three assists.
“I just want to share the wealth,” Langevine said of his improved passing. “Sharing the wealth is good. When I see my teammates happy and scoring, I’m happy too. I’m a team player.”
“I’m proud of this group,” Cox said. “It’s been a enjoyable and fun ride thus far. Hoping and praying we can maintain our focus; continue to handle business as the year progresses.”
The win on Friday helped create some separation between URI and the rest of the Atlantic 10. Dayton is alone in first place at 9-0, while URI controls second place at 8-1. There are five teams with a conference record of 6-3 currently.
“The winning has changed things but we anticipated back in October and November that we would be an NCAA-caliber team,” Cox said. “We’re not there yet, we have a long season still to go. We’re not surprised by where we’re at. That’s not to sound overconfident or cocky. I believe in these guys tremendously.
“Defense, defense, defense. We take great pride in that. I think I have enough scorers and playmakers on this team... We’ll figure out a way to score. As long as we’re locked in on the defensive end, I feel comfortable.”
The Rams looked for their ninth-straight victory on Tuesday against rival UMass (results unavailable at press time). They play on the road this Saturday against George Washington (10-12, 4-5).
