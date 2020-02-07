SK boys finish second at Southern Divisional Meet

The South Kingstown boys indoor track team had a strong showing at the Southern Divisional Meet last Tuesday. A handful of individual wins earned them enough points to finish second overall, behind Southern Division champs North Kingstown.
The Rebels took home gold medals in the 55 meter hurdles (Kyle Nadeau), the 1500 meter run (Antonio Capablo), 1000 meter run (Capablo again), and the high jump (Gabe Munoz). Capablo had one of the best all-around days of any competitors. He was also part of the 4x400 relay team that came in fourth. He was joined on that team by Matt Burns, Sam Craven and Clark Swanson.
The Rebels populated the top 10 of nearly event last Tuesday. Will Ballard took home fifth in the 3000 meter run. Swanson was sixth in the 55 meter hurdles. Craven came in fourth in the 55 meter dash. Amani Rojee was the top SK finisher in the 300 meter dash, finishing fourth overall. Craven was seventh in that run. Nadeau was fourth in the high jump.
The field events were just as fortuitous for the Rebels. Ryan Hazard was the top runner-up in the shot put; Alfino Davis and Josh Carter both also finished in the top 10 of that event. Rojee took home a seven-place finish in the long jump.
The weight throw might have been the most SK-dominated event on the day. Four Rebels finished in the top 10. Carter, Davis, Jude LaRoche and Rory Hazard earned the points in that one.
Over on the girls side, the SK indoor team finished fourth at the Southern Divisional Meet on Saturday. Kyle Fish had the only individual win for the Rebels, but strong efforts across the board allowed them to finish in the middle of the team standings.
Fish won the 3000 meter race with a final time of 11:07.13. Maia Vinhateiro was right behind Fish in that one, coming in third place (11:21.14). It was Fish and Vinhateiro again in the 1000 meter race. Fish was fifth there, Vinhateiro eighth.
Chloe Greene and Arsenia Brown kept the top 10 results rolling in during the 55 meter hurdles. Greene finished second, Brown sixth. Both runners improved on their qualifying times on Saturday, with Brown finishing seventh in the prelims but sixth in the finals.
Greene had success in the jump events as well. She tied for first place in the high jump with La Salle’s Edie Tomka. Both athletes recorded identical jumps of 1.57 meters. Greene finished third in the long jump.
Sophomore Tayshia Cary was the lone Rebel to qualify for the 55 meter dash finals. She finished third with a time of 7.60 seconds. She missed out on second place by a hundredth of a second. Cary also registered a fifth-place effort in the 300 meter dash.
SK again only had one top 10 finisher in the 1500 meter run. Erin Hurley held down the fort for the Rebels in that long distance trek, finishing sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.