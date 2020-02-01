With each passing game, the crowd of players in sweatsuits seems to get larger on the URI women’s bench. Starting the season with a handful of transfers already sitting out, the Rams have had player after player go down with injuries, leaving them with six healthy players for their conference tilt against St. Bonaventure on Sunday.
The latest absence was the one the Rams could probably least afford: senior Nicole Jorgensen, who has been named the A-10 Player of the Week three times already this season.
The Rams lost to SBU, 64-59. Erin Jones and Brazil Harvey-Carr each had to play all 40 minutes of the contest. Jones had 20 points and Harvey-Carr 10.
The loss to the Bonnies comes following the biggest Ram victory of the season. URI handed UMass its first conference loss of the season last week, 69-66. Jorgensen had 21 points in the big win over UMass.
First year head coach Tammi Reiss has quickly turned around the culture in Kingston. They’ve already surpassed last year’s total win total (eight) and have equaled their conference wins from a year ago.
The team has a very reasonable shot at matching their highest recent A-10 win total. The 2015-16 team won five A-10 games.
Reiss has also been busy on the recruiting trail to bolster her beleaguered bench. URI officially announced the addition of yet another transfer last week. Yanni Hendley will join the Rams from the University of Virginia.
“I am thrilled to welcome Yanni to our Ram family,” Reiss said. “She is an athletic combo guard with the ability to create off the bounce and attack the rim or hit the mid range.”
“Yanni’s ability to change a game with her defensive prowess and attacking mentality stood out to me the most,” lead recruiter Sharnee Zoll-Norman said. “She has a competitive attitude and game that is refreshing to see in such a young player. We’re so lucky to add her to our Ram Family!”
Hendley was rated three stars by ESPN coming out of Riverdale Baptist in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. URI men’s players Jeff Dowtin and Jermaine Harris are also both from Upper Marlboro.
Hendley never saw the court for UVa, and will have four years of eligibility for Rhody.
“What I love most about her is her competitive nature, especially on the defensive end,” Reiss added. “This is a great get for us.”
