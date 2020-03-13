Contributing Writer
By the time you read this story, Lotte Black will have already logged in mileage on the University of New Mexico Indoor Track, in preparation for the 2020 NCAA Division I National Championships Indoor Mile Championships. She left on Tuesday from the Kingston campus, so she could get acclimated to the weather change and oxygen levels.
Lotte has already surpassed any previous URI athlete in her accomplishments in Division I track and field, adding one more milestone when she ran a 4:36.35 at the Valentine Invitational Mile at Boston University, earlier this year. That time qualified her as one of the top 16 runners in the country, and a place in a semi-final at the national championships.
Lotte is well known for putting on furious sprints and catching opponents on the last few laps.
“I just have to see what happens in my semi-final heat,” she said in an interview this past week. “Sometimes the prelims are faster than the final. I have to be prepared to go all out in that first heat.” The top five runners in each of the two heats qualify for the 10-person final.
The 2019 1500 Meter All-American champion was only one of two runners from the Atlantic 10 Conference to qualify for the nationals. Brooke Fazio of Richmond University was the other runner, who will compete in the 800.
This was Lotte’s first Division I Indoor Track season, having been injured last year. The championships will take place on March 13-14, and will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
Black expects to return to the URI campus early next week, and begin training for the outdoor track season, and working at the Wakefield Running Company.
