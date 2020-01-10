PROVIDENCE - The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team walked square into a trap Thursday night at Brown, and no amount of squirming was going to get them out of it. The hot-shooting Brown Bears earned their first win over the Rams in nine years, 85-75.
“They were tougher than us,” URI head coach David Cox said. “They beat us to all of the 50-50 balls. They made open shots. They played like a true team today. We did the exact opposite.”
Zach Hunsaker had too many open looks from 3-point land for the Rams to repeat something like the 18-point comeback that they pulled off the last time they played at the Pizzitola Center, three years ago. Hunsaker hit six 3-pointers, scoring a team-high 22 points in the upset.
Even after going 6-of-8 on Thursday, Hunsaker is still below 30 percent on 3-pointers on the season. The senior set career highs in points and 3-pointers.
The difference in the game could have been how the teams approached it. The Bears were treating it like a title game, while Coach Cox isn’t so sure his team took the challenge at hand seriously enough.
“I told my guys before the game that we were playing for a championship,” Brown head coach Mike Martin said. “There’s only one team that’s undefeated against their peers in Rhode Island and that’s us. That was really important to us. We wanted to be the state champions.”
The Bears previously defeated Bryant, and are not scheduled to see Providence this season.
“I don’t think we came in here with the necessary respect for [Brown],” Cox said. “That’s something I’ve harped on the past couple of days. When you don’t do that, you get humbled. We got exactly what we deserved here today.”
The 3-pointers flowed like holiday libations, particularly early on. Hunsaker did the bulk of the damage from the outside with six made 3-pointers. The Bears rewarded the open man, regardless of who that happened to be on any given possession. That resulted in made 3-pointers by seven different players.
“[We attempted]] twenty-eight threes, I wish we took 40,” Martin said. “We took 20 in the first half and that’s what the game dictated. They were helping and we wanted it to kick it out. We made shots.”
The 3-point attempts from URI flowed too, just not into the basket. Rhody entered a 4-of-20 mark into the 3-point column. Fatts Russell and Jeff Dowtin both struggled with their jump shot, combining to go 2-of-13 from deep.
Dowtin, the elder statesman of the guards, continued upon the downward trajectory he’s been sliding down this season. A flurry of late scoring allowed him to hit 10 points. It would’ve taken a larger run from Dowtin to erase the inefficient numbers. He finished 3-of-12 shooting from the field and had two turnovers.
Hunsaker delivered some knock-out punches in the second half. Every time the Rams crawled within single digits, Hunsaker was alone in the corner with the ball for an open 3-pointer.
The initial flurry of punches came from Tamenang Choh, who scored Brown’s first seven points. Choh played point-forward at times, breaking the URI pressure while only turning it over four times. He had 15 points offensively.
Russell led the scoring charge for the visitors, pouring in a game-high 25 points. He ultimately fouled out of the contest, and took the most shots of any individual player, 24.
An 8-0 Rhody run erased what had been a six-point advantage at the break for the Bears. The Rams finally got going in transition, and exploited their advantage in the frontcourt to claim a one-point lead.
It wouldn’t last. Jaylan Gainey scored six consecutive points, four of which came on uncontested dunks. The Rams wouldn’t lead again. Brown pushed their lead out as much as 17 points down the stretch.
As always, the Rams played ultra-aggressive on defense, hedging hard on screens. That opened up the 3-point shots that the Bears were more than happy to take and drain.
“They moved the ball very well today,” Cox said. “They stayed spaced. They made their open shots.
“Our 3-point defense has been very good throughout the season. Very good throughout my tenure here at Rhode Island. We take great pride in guarding the line here and we didn’t do that tonight.”
Even the successes had caveats. With the game in garbage time, Jeff Dowtin threw up an alley-oop pass to Antwan Walker. The ball scraped off the rim, but still found its way to the waiting Walker. Not much came easy for the Rams on Thursday.
