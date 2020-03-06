Up against the biggest and best swim squads in all of Rhode Island, two local teams posted top 10 finishes at this weekend’s state swim meet. On the boy’s side, the South County co-op scored 134 points and finished sixth overall. The Prout girls team finished ninth, beating out Westerly for that spot by two points.
Drew Jalbert (Prout) swims for the co-op and helped their cause immensely by winning two events. The sophomore was fastest in the 100 yard backstroke and 200 yard individual medley.
He ran (or swam, rather) away with the 200 yard IM, beating out the second-place finisher by more than five seconds. He was the only swimmer in that event to break the two-minute mark.
Jalbert’s win in the backstroke came in a much tighter race. He beat out Moses Brown swimmer Coleman Flynn in a photo finish (59.27 seconds to 59.45).
Fellow co-op swimmer Aidan Carberry (Narragansett) finished seventh in the backstroke. Other points-scorers included Aivan Durfee (Narragansett) and Will Borges (Prout).
In the relay events, the co-op swam to fifth- and fourth-place results. Carberry, Borges, Durfee and Jalbert combined to put up a time of 1:32.49 in the freestyle relay. That same foursome finished fifth in the medley event.
South Kingstown accumulated 10 points as a team at the boys meet. Jimmy McLaughlin scored all of the Rebels individual points, and also was a part of the freestyle relay team that finished 14th.
McLaughlin was joined in that event by Armand Michaud, Josh Grossi and Knoll French.
The Prout girls team didn’t field any individual winners on Saturday at Brown, but they swam well enough collectively to finish in the top 10 of the team standings.
Freshman Isabella Giannetto had the highest individual finish for the Crusaders. That was a ninth-place swim in the 50 yard free. Laura Gilfert also scored in that event.
The relays were Prout’s main source of points at the state meet. Just like the boy’s co-op, they scored plenty of points by finishing fourth and fifth in their two relay events.
Emma McCall, Laura Borges, Maria Figueroa and Giannetto were the four who handled both relays. They were strongest in the medley (1:55.59).
Erin Hamel scored all of SK’s individual points, helping them finish 19th overall in the state. The senior was sixth in the backstroke and ninth in the 500 yard free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.