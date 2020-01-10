The South Kingstown boys hockey team has had quite the turnaround to start the 2019-20 season. After winning only three games all of last season, the Rebels have shot out of the gate to win their first five this time around.
Their two latest victories might be the biggest yet. On Friday night, they took down Cranston West on the road, 8-7. The following night, they again won by a goal, this time over Lincoln, 3-2.
Cranston West won 11 games in Division II a year ago. Lincoln managed eight. The Lions had been unbeaten prior to Saturday’s loss to SK.
All three goals in that one came off the stick of a different player. Ryan O’Donnell opened up a 1-0 lead for SK. Evan Adams erased a 1-1 deadlock. Andy Sprague won it for the home team.
The Rebels aren’t the only local skating squad to start the winter season off hot. Up in Division I, the Prout Crusaders are showing off the feasibility of their new co-op with Scituate.
The pairing opened up the season last month with a huge upset of Hendricken, 2-1. After a 4-0 defeat at the hands of La Salle, the Crusaders spent the end of December playing in and hosting a holiday tournament.
The team won’t return to the vigorous challenge of Division I play until January 15, when they face off against Mt. St. Charles at home. The Mounties are 3-4 on the young season.
The Narragansett/Chariho co-op, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the new season. At 0-3-1, they have lost to Johnston, Pilgrim and West Warwick. They skated to a 2-2 tie with Mt/. Hope on December 19.
Against last year’s runner-up West Warwick, Gansett lost 4-2. Goals were scored by Jason Desrosiers (short-handed) and Nicholas Keegan. The co-op plays again on January 15, at home against Mt. Hope.
The South County Storm also played two games this past weekend. The girls hockey co-op drew against Smithfield on Friday, and defeated the Warwick co-op on Saturday, 5-1.
Tonight, they are scheduled to face the Cranston/EG co-op at Boss Arena. They’ll have eight days off following that game.
