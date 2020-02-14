The Rebel hockey team entered this past weekend with a 9-1-0 record in Division II. A two-game slate against the PCD/St. Ray’s/Wheeler co-op and North Smithfield immediately got off to a unfamiliar, rough start for SK. The Rebels fell behind the PCD co-op, 4-1, just midway through the second period.
SK rallied back from that three-goal deficit to earn a 6-6 tie and a single point in the standings. Things didn’t get any easier from there, with a matchup against a rugged North Smithfield squad coming 24 hours later. That was a close game for most of the three periods, but two empty netters put it away for the Northmen, 4-1.
Even after the 0-1-1 weekend, the Rebels are still fighting up at the top of the D-II standings. They currently sit behind Cumberland (10-0-2) and right above Lincoln (9-3-0). The Rebels haven’t had the chance to the Clippers yet, but they defeated the Lions 3-2 back on January 4. They’re scheduled to see Cumberland in their regular season finale on February 21.
Seniors Evan Adams and Andy Sprague have led the resurgence for the Rebels. Adams has scored 10 times in league play, Sprague nine. Adams leads the team in both goals and assists, boasting 10 of each.
It takes a total team effort to take what was a three-win team last season and turn it into a D-II contender this time around. The Rebels have had contributions from up and down their roster. In all, ten different players have scored a goal and 18 have recorded at least one point.
Clearly, the Rebels are more than comfortable sharing the wealth. Andrew Gibbons has eight goals, and eight assists. Zach Hupf has seven and eight. Curtis Granville five and six. Ryan O’Donnell? Five, and you guessed it, five.
Ricky Mather has held down things in net, accumulating 170 saves in 420 minutes of ice time to date. Sophomore Joseph Bruno has also had a chance to ply his trade in net. He’s next in line for that position following the graduation of senior Mather.
Four games remain in the 2019-20 regular season. On Friday, they’ll take on Cranston West (5-8-0) at Boss Arena. Then, a tough road contest follows against Portsmouth (7-5-1) on Sunday.
