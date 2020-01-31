A strong finish to the regular season has the South Kingstown gymnastics team set for a busy February. The Rebels took down the Coventry Oakers on Sunday in their regular season finale, 135.9 to 134.1. That win boosted SK to 6-2 on the year, and secured the No. 2 seed for the upcoming state tournament.
A total team effort led SK to the late season surge. After losing consecutive matches to start the season to La Salle, SK has won six straight. On Sunday against the Oakers, the Rebels were led by freshman Brooke O’Donnell. She took home top all-around honors, with a total score of 34.5.
O’Donnell won the vault (8.75) and used a season-best 9.15 on her floor routine to take home top honors there as well.
The youth movement for the Rebels continued with the performances of fellow freshmen Olivia Kay and Anna Coutu. Coutu (34.35) and Kay (33.75) rounded out the top three individual performers in the regular season finale. Coutu won the beam event (8.95) and was second to O’Donnell in floor (8.75).
Kay won the bars event with a score of 8.7. Kayla Young also had a strong all-around day for the Rebels, scoring 8.5 on vault and 8.65 on floor.
The high scores of the freshmen trio obviously don’t hurt, but gymnastics is a numbers game and the Rebels plenty of depth: Brianna Olszewski, Katherine Arnold, Sophia Vanderlaan, Kate Madore, Bella Veltry, Kaden Cotatgis, Alexa Gaudette, Mary Lyons and Kyla Speredelozzi all contributed to the win over Coventry and will be counted on moving forward.
The strong regular season earns SK a shot at more success. They will compete in the Coaches Invitational on February 16, and then at the state championship meet six days later. SK has never won a Division I title in gymnastics, and last won a D-II title in 2009. Their last individual all-around champion was Khiara Labrie in 2007.
