The SK girls indoor track team put on quite the show this past weekend at the Medium Schools meet. Chloe Greene won the 55 meter hurdles event, while also taking second in the high jump and the long jump. Those performances, aided by some strong finishes from her teammates, helped Greene and the Rebels take second overall in their Class.
Kyle Fish was the second-fastest runner in the 3000 meter event, and was also a part of the 4x400 relay team that finished in third. The other three legs were run by Isabelle McDonald, Erin Hurley and Tayshia Cary. Cary also finished in fourth in the 55 meter dash.
The 4x800 relay team also posted a third-place result. That event was handled by Hurley, McDonald, Ellen Galoob and Maia Vinhateiro. Vinhateiro was sixth-fastest in the 1000 meter individual event.
Over on the boys side, the Rebels had some impressive finishes as well. Kyle Nadeau and Clark Swanson populated the top three of the 55 meter hurdle results with a second and third-place finish, respectively. Antonio Capablo missed out on the gold medal in the 1500 meters by less than a second, taking home second place to Conor Murphy of Classical.
Other notable SK finishers on the day: James Reid (fifth in the 600 meters), Amani Rojee (fourth, 300 meters), Matt Burns (fifth, 300 meters), Sam Craven (sixth, 300 meters), Will Ballard (seventh, 1000 meters), Ryan Hazard (third, shot put and sixth, long jump), and Josh Carter (seventh, weight throw).
Competing in Class C, Narragansett showed that the future is bright for Mariner track and field. Freshman Kylee Bennett came in 13th in the shot put and fifth in the weight throw at the Class meet. She also won the weight throw event at the freshmen state meet last week.
Fellow Mariner freshman Sarah Tetreult also had quite the day at the class meets. She put up a sixth-place effort in the long jump, and a fifth in the 55 meter dash.
The Mariner boys also represented well. Adam Melnick, a sophomore, was the top runner-up in the 1000 meter race. Nicholas Archambault came in fifth in the 55 meter Class C race.
The Prout School scored a host of points at their Class meet by running well in the relay events. The team of Caleigh Caruolo, Helene Cummings, Julia Mastrandrea and Megan Williams recorded a second-place time in 4x400 relay.
The 4x800 boys foursome of Ben Barnes, Michael Garman, Ben Lockwood, and Jack Chausse also were the top runner-ups.
The girls won their 4x800 race, with the four legs being run by Cummings, Allison Slitt, Victoria Thurley, and Williams.
