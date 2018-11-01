SOUTH KINGSTOWN – Winning on senior night is always a feel-good moment, but it’s much more meaningful when it actually has playoff implications as it did on Friday night when SK beat Division I-B rival Portsmouth, 34-27. In their final league game and last 2018 appearance at Curtis Corner Field, the Rebels got some redemption in what has been a slog of a season and earned a playoff berth for the fourth straight year.
Coming in at 1-5, it may have seemed that SK could win their way into DI tournament by beating the Patriots, who came in at 2-4 with wins over Barrington (1-5) and Central (2-4). SK’s victory evened them with the Patriots at 2-5, which gave them the tiebreaker and the fifth seed in DI-B.
“I went into Mr. Lynch’s office [SK athletic director Terry Lynch] on Thursday,” SK senior tackle Montaner Fresilli said. “He said, ‘you know you guys can still make the playoffs?’ I just put a smile on my face and walked right out. I said: this is it, do or die, last time in the swamp, at home, protecting the sacred ground. There’s a lot of history on this field, so I’m glad I can end it with a ‘W’ and a heck of a game from all of the guys.”
SK made use of a couple of turnovers to overtake an early Patriot’s lead, 27-13, at the half. Even with a backfield starter missing, the Rebels two-headed rushing attack shredded the Patriots for over 300 yards and five touchdowns. Sophomore Andy Sprague led the way with over 170 yards and three scores while filling in for sophomore power back Rory Hazard.
“We played well as a team,” Rebel head coach Eric Anderson said. “At the beginning of the game, taking a look at what they were giving us we tried to pull the strings from there. The kids were able to execute as a result of that.”
Sprague intercepted a pass to set up SK’s first touchdown. Finishing off SK’s long drive, Sprague sliced his way in for SK’s first score.
With around 10 minutes left in the second quarter, shifty senior Denzel Perry broke off a 53-yard run to tie it 13-13.
With Portsmouth looking at a third-down-and-one on the 34-yard line, SK senior Robbie Marshall stuffed them at the line to force on the punt team. A rush off a fake punt earned the first down, but SK’s defense rallied and forced a real punt after three more downs.
Taking over on the 14-yard line, Sprague picked up a first down for SK. Senior Colin Egan earned a big gain on a sweep, getting SK across midfield. Perry and Egan traded first downs on the 86-yard drive with Perry finally punching in the 30-yard score off a misdirection to make it 20-13 at 2:15.
On Portsmouth’s next possession, SK senior Max Brzoza came up with a fumble recovery on Portsmouth’s 45-yard line.
SK’s strong run game set up senior quarterback Brycen Maloney with a few well-timed play-action completions. Following the turnover, one of those completions went to Brzoza on a 25-yard post. Egan rushed 15 yards to the 5-yard line. Smashing through off-tackle, Sprague made it 27-13 with 1:11 left in the first half, making it 21 straight points for SK.
“Some of the plays that we’ve been running,” Anderson said. “Weren’t really what we’ve been running over the last three-plus weeks. When we started running those things, the misdirection [worked nicely].”
“He was determined,” Anderson said of Sprague. “He ran hard, did a nice job filling in. He stepped up, and he delivered.”
SK’s two turnovers led directly to offensive scores, and Anderson was glad to see his hard-working defense get the benefit of some turnovers.
“It was nice to be on the other side of that for once,” Anderson said of the turnovers. “We fumbled to start off the game, and in the past couple of weeks, we’ve been in the minus on the turnover battle. That’s been the difference in our last three; we’ve lost by a score and lost the turnover battle. It’s nice to come away with it.”
“I don’t know how much we rushed for,” Fresilli said. “But we definitely rushed for a lot. We had that early mistake with the fumble but that drove us to make sure that we kept the ball secure. It’s smash-mouth football, old school, since the beginning of time they ran the ball, and that’s how we play football here.”
At 5:30 in the second, Sprague finished off a seven-minute, 55-yard touchdown drive. Churning his legs and chopping through condensed red zone traffic, Sprague made it 34-13 on SK’s final score.
“I’ve been waiting for that [opportunity] all year,” Sprague said of his breakout running game. “It sucks that he was out, but I was ready to step up. We just did what we need to do, ground and pound.”
“I love all these seniors,” Sprague said. “I love playing with them. It’s been a pleasure for three years.”
SK may have gotten a bit caught up in an early victory celebration, as Portsmouth scored two consecutive touchdowns to make it tight again. On their first drive of the second half, a 53-yard pass from quarterback Daniel McKinnon to Brian Hamilton made it 34-20. McKinnon scrambled 80 yards, getting the ball off of a Patriot interception in the end zone, and made it 34-27.
The Rebels got it together, regaining possession with 5:03 left and ultimately grinding down the clock to zeroes.
The Rebels have eight seniors on the roster: Kevin Gutelius, Perry, Maloney, Colin Egan, Kyle Tomlinson, Brzoza, Marshall, Ethan Auger, and Fresilli. Before this season, they’d gone a combined 15-7 in their three years, and it may have been easy to hang their heads at a two-win season. Instead, they mustered up what they needed and secured themselves some more meaningful football.
“I’ve got to hand it to the older guys,” Anderson said. “We’re starting a lot of younger guys, so I’ve got this blend of seniors and youth. Our seniors could easily have gotten frustrated, but they have brought [the young guys along] so we are competitive. We won [on Friday] by a score, and we lost the last three by a score. We’ve been right there; we could have easily had two or three more wins.”
“Three straight weeks with losses by a touchdown or less,” Fresilli said. “That’s a hard thing. But to grasp that for a young team and go back and look at the film and come back to work harder the next week. That shows something about the people we are here and about the character and how bad we want to win.”
“That’s probably the best part about this whole program,” Fresilli continued. “We put our emphasis on working hard. For us seniors, that’s what we were taught as freshmen, and we want to make sure that that goes down through time as long as South Kingstown football exists.”
As the 5B-seed, SK will visit 2A-seeded North Kingstown (6-1, 7-1) on Friday, October 2 at 7:00 p.m.
“I’m excited,” Fresilli said. “I know a lot of those guys. They’re a great team; it’s a great rivalry. Hopefully, they bring some fans because I want to play in front of a sell-out crowd.”
