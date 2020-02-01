Heartfelt condolences and prayers from Rhode Island’s basketball community poured in Sunday following the news that former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in California.
Using Twitter as a platform to send messages of sympathy, several individuals with connections to the state’s NCAA Division I men’s basketball scene posted something that was genuine and touching.
The tragedy that enveloped the sports world and beyond also touched a nerve within the local high school hoops scene.
Coming together in such unifying fashion illustrates the pain that was felt following the confirmation of Bryant’s death. Below is a sampling of what was expressed via social media:
Ed Cooley, Providence College men’s basketball head coach (@CoachCooleyPC)
“As a member of the Nike Family & a fan of greatness in our profession, I would like to send our condolences from the Providence College Basketball family to the Bryant family & all of those lost in this tragedy! Sad day for the basketball & the sports world. May they all RIP!”
Jared Grasso, Bryant University men’s basketball head coach (@JGras11)
“No! Not Kobe. So much wisdom, so much passion left in him. Still had so much to teach his 4 girls. And so much to teach all of us! My favorite to ever lace them up. The toughest and smartest competitor of our generation. I just can’t stomach this one! My heart is broken for this family!! Life makes no sense sometimes. Completely numb!”
T.J. Sorrentine, Pawtucket native & Brown University men’s basketball associate head coach (@CoachTatBrownU)
“Gone too soon. Hard to imagine. Really amazing to see how he impacted so many with all these posts from such a diverse group of people. #24/8.”
A.J. Reeves, Providence College sophomore guard (@ajreeves11)
“This one hurts … KOBE did so much for the game and in life it’s hard to think that he is gone. Just the other day I was shooting on a nerf hoop and screamed Kobe on the fadeaway.. RIP Kobe.”
David Duke, Providence College sophomore guard (@Duuukkeee)
“This is heartbreaking.”
Cyril Langevine, University of Rhode Island senior forward (@CyrilLangevine)
“RIP KOBE BRYANT!”
Lincoln High School athletics (@LHSRI_Athletics)
“RIP Kobe... can’t believe it. Did so much for the game of basketball. So sad.”
Rhode Island Boys Basketball Coaches Association (@RibcaBasketball)
“Rest In Peace to one of the greatest of all time. Incredible work ethic and desire blended with amazing talent. God bless everyone involved in this tragedy.”
Tyler Kolek, Cumberland native & George Mason commit (@KolekTyler)
“Never take ANYTHING for granted. Man was 41 with 4 kids. #ripmamba”
Jeff Xavier, Pawtucket native & former St. Raphael/Providence College player (@jeff_xavier23)
“You inspired millions and millions of people Kobe Bryant. Thank you for all you’ve done. You made the world a better place. May you rest in paradise with your beautiful daughter. My heart hurts for your family.”
