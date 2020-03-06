The University of Rhode Island baseball team entered this past weekend with a 2-4 record. Facing two different nationally ranked squads – Arizona and Central Michigan – the Rams were facing the potential of a very rough start to their 2020 season.
Instead, they took three of the four games against the high-level competition, running their record to 5-5 and earning infielder Josh Brodeur an Atlantic 10 Co-Player of the Week honor. Brodeur, a Cumberland native, had nine hits in the four-game span, including a game-winner over No. 27 Central Michigan.
The weekend was mainly all about URI’s offense, which scored 37 runs in four games. In the opener over Central Michigan, they had nine runs on 13 hits. The 13 hits were a season-high until they put up 14 in the weekend finale against the Wildcats.
Rhody won both games against the No. 27 Chippewas and split a two-game series against No. 25 Arizona. After the Rams won the opener in a blowout, Brodeur played the hero in Saturday’s 3-2 victory.
After driving in the decisive run in that game, Brodeur again came through in the clutch. Trailing Arizona 10-9 and down to their last three outs, the Rams exploded for six runs in the final frame. Brodeur hit a two-run double as a part of that rally. Fellow native Rhode Islander Alex Ramirez also had an RBI that helped take down the Wildcats.
Brodeur’s productive weekend has him second on the team in hits, runs and RBIs.
Chariho grad Sean Sposato got the nod as the starting pitcher in Sunday’s win over the Wildcats. He went three innings, and gave up five earned runs. SK grad Bo Brutti threw two innings of relief work in Game 1 against Arizona, allowing just one earned run on two hits and two walks.
The wins over ranked opponents ups head coach Raphael Cerrato’s total to eight since he took over in Kingston. The Rams will look to carry their momentum over to this weekend, when they take on Delaware State.
The road-weary Rams won’t make their home debut until March 18, when they host Sacred Heart for some mid-week action.
