WESTERLY — South Kingstown did little wrong in this year’s girls portion of the WCCU Holiday Basketball Tournament.
The Rebels played unrelenting defense. They made outside shots. They attacked the basket. They found open teammates and they dominated for their fourth straight championship.
South capped the event with a 66-18 victory against Stonington High on Saturday night. South won its two games against Westerly and Stonington by a combined 96 points.
“They don’t have a weak link. They can all play basketball,” longtime Stonington coach Paulla Solar said. “The whole entire team, even the kids who come off the bench, they are all quality players.
“Typically, you go to a game and you’ve got two, maybe three players you have to worry about. They all know how to play basketball. That was a tough loss.”
South Kingstown (4-0) took control from the beginning, outscoring Stonington 9-0 to start the game. After Zoe Ribeiro hit a 3-pointer for Stonington, the Rebels outscored the Bears 24-2 to take a 33-5 lead with 4 minutes left in the first half.
By then, the game was out of reach for Stonington.
South played pressure man-to-man defense, forcing turnover after turnover that resulted in fast-break baskets. The Rebels also came down with a bundle of offensive rebounds for second-chance baskets.
When Stonington (2-1) went to a 2-3 zone with about 9:30 left in the half, it didn’t faze the Rebels. Reserve guard Morgan Gutelius hit back-to-back 3-pointers as South kept rolling.
When Stonington went back to its man-to-man defense, the Rebels seemed to drive to the basket at will.
Senior Hayden Hill, the tournament MVP, finished with 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Hill, a 5-8 guard, also blocked a number of Stonington shots and scored all of her points in the first half.
Why are the Rebels so dominant?
“I really feel it’s mostly our chemistry,” said Hayden Hill, who was 5 of 8 from the field. “We’ve all been playing together forever. We put in a lot of work in practice and it adds up. We don’t have that one big player.”
South coach Henry Herbermann liked what he saw from the Rebels.
“It’s great to win games and to win the tournament, but it’s especially fantastic to watch them play basketball like they did tonight,” Herbermann said. “Their defense was intense, it was tough, getting deflections and steals all over the place.
“Passing was awesome. I thought we did a great job driving to the rim, drawing the defense and passing to open girls that made the shots.”
Sophomore Jami Hill finished with 11 points and also had a number of steals and blocks for the Rebels. Faith Hutchins contributed seven points, as did reserve Jane Carr. Eleven South players scored and six Rebels combined for eight 3-pointers.
The victory margin could have been much greater. South played a 2-3 zone the entire second half and did not press or put a lot of pressure on the ball at the top of the zone.
On the offensive end, the Rebels did not attack the basket and instead settled for outside shots after using up most of the shot clock. South turned down fast-break opportunities and took out its starters with 8½ minutes to go.
Ribeiro led the Bears in scoring with 13 points. Stonington made just four field goals, only one in the second half. That came with 1:03 left in the contest. Sophia Bell finished with 23 rebounds.
Hutchins received the first Joseph N. Cugini Community Service Award that recognizes a player who exemplifies the spirit and importance of community service and leadership for the team and in the community.
Cugini, who founded the tournament, was president, CEO and chairman of the credit union for more than 40 years. Cugini family members presented the award to Hutchins.
South’s Jami Hill was also named to the all-tournament team. Sophia Bell and Ribeiro represented Stonington. Kate Powers made it for Chariho, and Jackie Fusaro for Westerly.
South’s Sydni Vesterholm received the sportsmanship award.
