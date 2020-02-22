Local track and field athletes endured the rigorous competition of the state meet last weekend and came away with top 10 finishes and personal bests. The SK Rebel boys team finished 12th overall, while the girls finished eighth. Chloe Greene had the best individual finish of any SK athlete, taking second in the 55 meter hurdles.
Greene was one of two runners to eclipse the nine-second mark in that event. She also finished eighth in the high jump. Kyle Nadeau led the way for the SK boys. He was fourth in the high jump, and slotted in the same position in the 55 meter hurdles.
The best relay finish for the Rebels came in the 4x800 girls race. Kyle Fish, Erin Hurley, Samantha Fish, and Isabelle McDonald beat out the Prout School (Megan Williams, Victoria Thurley, Allison Slitt, Helene Cummings) to take sixth place.
Ryan Hazard finished fifth in the shot put and Gabe Munoz took home eighth place in the high jump.
