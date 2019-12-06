KINGSTON – The Rebel football team had a strong start to their Thanksgiving day game, but they were up against it in more ways than one last week. After scoring the opening touchdown, SK fell to North Kingstown, 27-8, in what was NK head coach Joe Gilmartin’s final game.
The Skippers were looking to finish off an unbelievable run through Divisions I and II over the past three seasons, and send off Gilmartin with one more win. SK hasn’t defeated NK on Thanksgiving since 2015, but this year’s edition into the rivalry started off with some promise.
A defensive stop in the red zone ended in a turnover on downs. The defensive stand kept NK off the board, but left SK quarterback Cam Holland with 96 yards of space in front of him.
No bother. The Rebel offense engineered one of their finest drives of the season to open up the scoring, 8-0.
That would be it for the day, however. NK answered back with a touchdown of their own a few plays later, and despite missing out on the 2-point conversion, they were off to the races.
NK senior quarterback James Osmanski ran for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another. He was both the D-I Super Bowl MVP and NK’s offensive MVP on Thanksgiving.
SK’s MVP awards went out to Andy Sprague and Luke Palazzetti. Playing against a team that only lost to Hendricken all season, the Rebels put up a fight.
That was the story of the season for the Rebels: pride in the face of adversity. The team lost their first four league games of the year before taking down Moses Brown, 36-26. After struggling through the rest of their D-I slate, they responded by winning the last two of three non-league games while the playoffs went on.
