WESTERLY — Eight minutes remained when South Kingstown boys basketball coach Roland Fiore pulled his starters while trailing Westerly High by 23 points Friday in an opening-round game of the WCCU Holiday Tournament.
It was the proverbial “white flag” symbol for the rebuilding Rebels, who could not find any rhythm offensively and struggled to defend Westerly’s ball movement and 3-point shooting in what appeared to be a rout.
But instead of an SK surrender, Westerly “stopped playing defense,” according to coach Mike Gleason. The Rebels’ JVs sparked a 19-0 run against Westerly’s starters to cut the lead to four with 1:05 left before the Bulldogs scored six points in the final minute to escape with a 55-49 victory.
“We wanted to see other players under pressure in a nice high school environment,” Fiore said. “It’s hard to believe it got down to four. The kids played hard and we’re still working on our rotation. They made it interesting.”
Westerly (2-0) advanced to play Stonington in the tournament title game on Monday at 8 p.m. The Bears beat Chariho, 53-48, in Friday’s nightcap.
Jawarie Hamelin led the Bulldogs with 17 points. He sank two layups against SK’s press in the final minute for his only second-half points. Patrick Murphy added 15, and Chas Morgan scored 11 — all in the first half.
Westerly controlled the game throughout, leading by as much as 18 before settling for a 35-22 halftime lead. Murphy made three baskets before canning a 3-pointer to put Westerly up 49-26 with 8:15 left. Fiore emptied his bench, and Gleason was sure to soon follow if not for the Rebel subs making a run. Westerly was scoreless from the 8:15 mark, up by 23, until Hamelin got behind SK’s press with 51 seconds left.
“He cleared the bench and we thought the game was over,” Gleason said. “We took a bad shot or two, but it was a defensive letdown. Hopefully it will be a learning experience, but we’re a veteran team and we shouldn’t let bench guys get them back in the game. They worked hard and were playing to impress.”
Nolan Parchesky banged inside for two layups, Larvell Shepard scored 10 in the run, and Ben Brutti hit a pair of 3s — all to the amazement of Westerly.
“This is a sign that a big lead isn’t always safe with a shot clock,” Fiore said. “We see big comebacks quite often in our Division I games.”
In the first half, Westerly played like a team on a mission to defend its WCCU title. Hamelin hit a trio of 3s, and Morgan hit a pair from long range. Westerly’s passing found open shooters and players beating SK down the court on fast breaks. Hamelin found Morgan open for a 3 at the first-half buzzer for a 35-22 lead at the break.
“We had stretches of good basketball where we had great ball movement against their zone,” Gleason said. “Jawarie and Nick Lauzon did a great job on the high post moving the ball. It’s the best zone offense we’ve had in a while.”
Murphy had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs, and Hamelin and Morgan grabbed six apiece. Westerly shot 20 of 47 (43 percent) from the field. Myles Robinson, a 6-4 starter, led SK with 12 points.
