SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The SKHS baseball team has posted a winning season in each of their last 14 tries. That kind of sustained success will bring you plenty of attention from all over, especially from college coaches and scouts looking for hard-working recruits.
Over the course of the past month, three Rebel ballplayers have signed on to play at the Division I level. Ben Brutti, Zac Zyons and Jack Wentworth all officially announced their next destinations, despite the fact that none of them will even be seniors next spring.
Brutti is the youngest of the trio; he will be a sophomore next season. Despite having pitched just one season of varsity high school baseball, Brutti has already secured a commitment to play at URI. Brutti’s older brother Bo is fresh off his first season as a Ram, where he made 13 appearances on the mound and struck out 24 batters. The 6-foot-1 younger Brutti also projects to be a pitcher at the next level.
Shortstop Zyons will also be staying local when he makes the jump to D-I. Zyons announced on Nov. 7 that he was committing to Bryant University. The rising junior has manned the shortstop position for the Rebels since he was a freshman, and had a number of big hits at McCoy Stadium that helped SK win the ‘18 championship.
Rounding out the whirlwind of announcements is outfielder Jack Wentworth. The smooth-swinging, lanky rising junior has chosen to play at Seton Hall. At 6-foot-2, 170 pounds, Wentworth has the frame of a pure hitter. He also has some experience pitching.
In addition to being Rebels and having D-I commitments secured, the three have even more in common: they won a District 3 Little League title together, and they all played in the Future Games this past summer. Playing on Team Connecticut, the trio got a chance to play against other big-time prospects and showcase their skills for college coaches. Clearly that showcase has paid dividends for all three ballplayers
