KINGSTON – After losing for the first time in more than a month, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team couldn’t have asked for a more fitting opponent to help them get back on a winning track. Following their loss to No. 5 Dayton last week, the Rams took on Saint Joseph’s (4-21, 0-12) on Saturday afternoon.
While the Rams struggled at times, they turned it on in the second half to earn a 73-55 victory. Fatts Russell continued to score in bunches, leading the Rams with 18.
“It wasn’t our prettiest performance – particularly in the first half,” URI head coach David Cox said. “I give [St. Joes head coach] Billy Lange a lot of credit. Playing without their star player [Ryan] Daly. He had those guys ready to play.”
Junior Ryan Daly showed up to the Ryan Center in a walking boot. He had been averaging 20.4 points per game before suffering the foot injury in a loss to St. Bonaventure.
Strong performances from the senior duo of Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin helped the Rams ground the Hawks. Dowtin had a great all-around game, scoring 14 points, grabbing seven boards and distributing eight assists.
Langevine had seven points and 11 rebounds, 10 of which came in the first 20 minutes of play. Both Langevine and Dowtin took time on Saturday to reflect on the fact that they have just two Ryan Center games left in their careers.
“I want to thank the University of Rhode Island for having me,” Langevine said. “Getting closer to the end, but I’m going to keep going out there and fighting for you guys.”
“Trying not to think about it right now,” Dowtin said. “Gonna miss this place. Rhody will always have a place in my heart. I’m gonna play hard for these last two home games, give it all I’ve got.”
While the two seniors are trying to secure one last NCAA Tournament bid, the young URI bench is still acclimating themselves to the rigors of college basketball. The group of freshmen took another step forward last weekend, giving the Rams a much-needed boost.
Freshman Jacob Toppin scored 12 points in 10 minutes, exploding in the second half to help the Rams create some separation. He was 3-3 on 2-point field goals and 3-4 at the free throw line. He also hit a 3-pointer.
“That was big time,” Cox said. “Twelve points in 10 minutes, he’s like the microwave right there. That’s pretty good.
“I want him to hang his hat on being an energy guy, give us a lift on the defensive end. On the offensive end, that will come. We see how skilled he is. He can shoot the ball, he’s a very unselfish passer and he’s super athletic.”
“I chose that role,” Toppin said. “I always have energy. I always bring that, whether on the bench or on the court.”
Fellow freshman Mekhi Long had a less eye-popping stat line, but according to Cox, he had just as much impact on the game.
“Mekhi, I couldn’t get him off the floor,” he said. “Didn’t want to take him off the floor. His defense in the first half kept us in the lead, and in the second half, he turned it up.”
Long blocked a pair of shots in the win. That’s the third time in his career he’s had two blocks in a game.
One of the shots blocked by Long was a 3-point attempt. Rhody has been elite guarding the perimeter: they’re now eighth in the country with a 3-point percentage against of 28.2.
“Our defensive intensity picked up in the second half,” Cox said. “That was the biggest difference.
“[Guarding the 3-point line is] the ultimate priority. On the offensive end, you can’t always control things. Can’t control how the refs call the game, how the ball bounces. The defense is controllable. It’s about effort, technique and will. Things we work on every single day.”
It was a matchup of contrasting styles: St. Joes 3-point defense is one of the worst in the nation at 37.2 percent. URI took advantage of that, hitting seven 3-pointers.
The Rams will be off all week until they take on Davidson this Saturday on the road. They hope to use the bye to gear up for the final five regular season games of the year.
“Well deserved break after a long, grueling season thus far,” Cox said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.