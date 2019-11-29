KINGSTON – The Rhody basketball team will return from their trip to Montego Bay, Jamaica with a solid win and a frustrating loss tucked away in their luggage. URI took care of business in their opener against North Texas on Friday afternoon (60-47) before LSU overpowered them in the finale on Sunday (96-83).
Fatts Russell was the sole consistent player for the Rams on the trip. Russell led his team in points in both contests and finished the tournament with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 9:1.
Even though a technical foul saddled Russell with three personals in the first half against the Tigers, the point guard found a way to ball out. His eight assists in that loss were a career-high.
The Rams had one of their poorest defensive efforts since Dan Hurley took over for Jim Baron five years ago. It was the first time they had allowed an opponent to score 90 or more points in regulation since 2012, Baron’s last year as head coach.
The Tigers didn’t start a single player shorter than 6-foot-5, meaning finding a defensive assignment for the 5-foot-10 Russell was always going to be a challenge. Things got even more difficult when Russell was tagged with two personals and a technical in the first half.
URI head coach David Cox attempted to hide the foul-plagued Russell in a zone, a rare look for a Rhody team. The Tigers had been scoring at will in the paint, and the zone defense forced them to shoot from the outside.
Unfortunately for Cox and co., the Tigers brought their 3-point shots with them to Jamaica. Six different LSU players hit at least one triple, and the team shot just efficiently enough (8-of-20) to force the Rams back into man-to-man.
Russell, Jacob Toppin, Cyril Langevine and Jeff Dowtin all registered double-digit scoring in the loss to the Tigers. Poor 3-point shooting (5-of-19) hurt the Rams chances as well. Toppin and Dana Tate were a combined 0-of-6 from deep.
The .500 trip puts Rhody’s record at 4-2 with six games remaining in the non-conference schedule. The Rams return to action on Wednesday afternoon, hosting Manhattan at the Ryan Center.
Resume-building wins are still out there for the team to grab. Providence, Western Kentucky and West Virginia all provide URI with a shot at getting a quality win.
