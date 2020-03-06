KINGSTON - The general consensus heading into Sunday’s matinee between URI and St. Louis was that the Rams don’t have any room for error if they want to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. In a 72-62 loss, the Rams piled errors into the Ryan Center and greatly hurt their at-large chances.
“Disappointing loss,” URI head coach David Cox said. “I need to give credit to St. Louis and [head coach] Travis Ford for having his team prepared today. Much better job than I did preparing our guys. Started from the beginning.”
It was indeed an ugly one right from the start: the Rams missed their first seven shots as a team, Fatts Russell missed his first seven attempts from the field and as a result, the Billikens shot out to an 11-0 lead.
Aside from a few stretches, it never really got much better for the home team. They trailed the entirety of the contest, coming the closest to the lead on a Jeff Dowtin 3-pointer midway through the second half. His only made 3-pointer of the day cut the lead to four points, but the Billikens scored the next six and coasted to an impressive road victory.
Cox used the word ‘physicality’ in nearly every answer he gave at his postgame press conference. The Billikens pounded the ball inside, scoring 56 points in the paint and grabbing 13 offensive rebounds. Hasahn French posted a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.
“We knew about their physicality, bunch of grown men. They really took it to us. The numbers that are telling are the 13 offensive rebounds.
“They know who they are. They have an identity. We didn’t match that intensity nor that physicality today.”
The Billikens played to their strengths, and no matter what the Rams tried, they couldn’t find anything that was working on Sunday.
St. Louis would never be mistaken for a jump-shooting team; they attempted only four 3-pointers and were more than happy to score inside, on the break (16 points), and off turnovers (13 points).
The Rams, meanwhile, scored a paltry 19 points in the first half (tied for the worst offensive half this season). Russell continued to struggle with his jumper. After missing seven straight field goal attempts, he rallied somewhat to finish 5-of-16 from the field and 2-of-7 on 3-pointers. The Rams were 3-of-18 as a team on 3-point attempts.
“They were doing a great job of rallying to the ball,” when Russell drove, said Cox. “As he was driving, they were throwing a lot of bodies down there at him. Made it very tough for him.”
Lost in the shuffle of the loss was Russell’s efforts on defense: he set a new school record for steals (eight), surpassing his previous effort of seven earlier this year at VCU.
Russell’s recent slump on offense, coupled with injuries to Dowtin and Cyril Langevine, has the Rams searching for answers. Dowtin is dealing with a hobbled ankle; he played 31 minutes and scored 11 points. Langevine missed the win over Fordham with a shoulder injury; he had 12 points and 11 rebounds on Sunday, playing the full 40 minutes.
“Being bruised or fatigued is not an excuse at this point in the year,” Cox said. “Everybody’s bruised up, everybody’s fatigued. They played with a lot more purpose. They coached with a lot more purpose.
“I asked [Langevine] 10 times during the game, ‘are you ok? Do you need [a rest]?’. I was tired watching him. He didn’t want to come out. He’s relentless, a warrior.”
Dowtin was clearly affected by his ankle. He struggled to make explosive cuts to the basket and sat on the bench for a few extended stays.
“I didn’t think I’d get him to 31 minutes today,” Cox said. “He hadn’t practiced in over a week. He hadn’t run on it all until today. For him to go out there and play 31 minutes is a testament to that kid’s character and toughness.”
While Dowtin nursed his ankle and Russell was lost in his shooting slump, the Billikens utterly emasculated the Rams on the court. The game turned into a dunk exhibition in the final minutes, sending the Ryan Center faithful to the exits a little earlier than normal.
“It’s a tough loss against a very good team,” Cox said. “They have 21 wins for a reason. We have to regroup and get focused on our next task, which is a huge task on Wednesday. We embrace that. We’ll be back.”
That ‘huge task’ comes against No. 4 Dayton. Still unbeaten in Atlantic 10 play, the Flyers have already wrapped up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming A-10 Tournament. The visitors will only have NCAA seeding to play for on Wednesday. The Rams will be desperately seeking a signature win that could help them get back on the right side of the bubble.
The game will be carried live by CBS Sports Network. Rhody wraps up the regular season three days later at UMass.
