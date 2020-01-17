KINGSTON – The URI men’s basketball team opened up the 2020 calendar year with two concerning losses. A non-conference defeat at the hands of Brown gave the team its first ‘bad loss’ of the season, and a loss at home to Richmond meant they would start Atlantic 10 play with an 0-1 record.
The Rams have entirely reversed course since that two-game stretch by rattling off two impressive victories. After taking care of a struggling Davidson team at home, the Rams hit the road and earned their first Quadrant 1 win.
URI led nearly the entire way against VCU, using stout team defense and solid free throw shooting to score the upset, 65-56.
As a team, they connected on 19-of-22 free throw attempts. Fatts Russell, Tyrese Martin and Jermaine Harris combined to go 10-10, and Jeff Dowtin did the rest at an 8-10 clip.
It was Dowtin’s best game of the season, a potential sign of his shooting slump coming to an end. In addition to his calm demeanor at the line, Dowtin had 21 points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals.
VCU runs the ‘havoc’ system, a frenetic full-court press that forces opponents into making mistakes and giving up easy buckets. URI turned that system right around on the Virginia Rams on Saturday, doubling them up in steals, 10 to five.
Russell tied a program record by swiping seven of those steals. The last Ram to have that many thefts in a game was Stanford Robinson.
Robinson is the only Ram to ever achieve the feat twice. Other URI players who’ve had seven steals in a game include Tyson Wheeler, Cuttino Mobley, Dawan Robinson and Keith Cothran.
Russell’s season average shot up to 3.4 after the seven-steal game, good for best in the nation. He gets a steal on 5.2 percent of his defensive possessions, fifth-best in Division I.
If he keeps up this pace, the school record book will need some serious rewriting. He’s already six steals away from the top 10 for a single season. He’s nine away from tying Antonio Reynolds-Dean for 10th place in career steals.
As important as his defense has been, URI’s upcoming opponent shows that Russell’s offense can be just as vital. The Rams square off against St. Joseph’s on Wednesday.
The last time URI play at Hagan Arena, Russell went off for 41 points. That’s still the school record for points in a road game. He scored the final 19 points in an 86-85 URI overtime win.
The 5-foot-7 guard is a Philadelphia native, and will be playing in front of scores of family and friends on Wednesday night. He could potentially hit a big milestone in front of those friendly faces: he’s 22 points away from 1,000 for his career.
He and his teammates will be facing a Hawks squad that has had a rough go of it under first year head coach Billy Lange. After winning two of their first three to start the season – including an upset over UConn – the Hawks have lost 12 of their last 13.
The 3-13, 0-4 Hawks have just one player averaging double-digit scoring, Ryan Daly. The 6-foot-5 junior is a transfer from Delaware, playing in his first season with SJU. He also leads his team in rebounding at eight per game.
The Hawks are missing starter and second-leading scorer Taylor Funk, who has sat out the last nine contest with a hand injury.
With just one pure scorer for the defense to focus on, the Rams should hold quite the advantage in the midweek conference game. Their defensive efficiency is currently ranked 47th nationally by kenpom.com. Their team steal rate of 11.8 percent is the 31st highest.
The Rams and Hawks tip off tonight at 7:30. The game can be viewed on Cox/YurView or online through the paid ESPN+ service.
