The URI baseball team was hoping to thrive during their tough non-conference schedule this winter. After two weekend series, they aren’t quite meeting that goal yet, but they have taken a road win from each of their first two opponents.
At 2-4, the Rams boast early-season wins over Lamar and Maryland. The Rhody offense finally broke through last Saturday in an 11-8 win over the Terrapins.
The Rams had been averaging exactly three runs a contest prior to the 11-run outburst against a team that won 29 games a year ago.
Xavier Vargas and Jackson Coutts packed their big bats for the trip down south. Vargas smacked two home runs to drive in five of the 11 runs, while Coutts either recorded a hit or a walk in all five of his plate appearances.
Coutts is leading the team in batting average and slugging percentage through the first six games. Vargas has a team-high three home runs; his career total was five entering the season.
Pitching and defense have been slow to get in gear for the team. They’ve allowed at least seven runs in four of their first six games. They’ve also committed eight errors in the field.
Closer Tyler Brosius has been as good as advertised for the Rams bullpen. He earned the save in each of the team’s two wins, and has a K:BB ratio of 9:2.
Vitaly Jangols – the team’s Sunday starter – has the best ERA of the three-man rotation at 2.89. He didn’t earn the win in URI’s 4-2 triumph over Lamar last week, but he only gave up one earned run on three hits.
Saturday starter Nick Robinson hasn’t quite found his stride yet; he’s got an 8.59 ERA and has hit three batters. Friday starter Justin Cherry is sitting on a 4.15 ERA to go along with 10 strikeouts.
Chariho High School grad Sean Sposato made his collegiate debut against Lamar, putting together a scoreless inning of relief work. He’s already thrown 4.2 innings in relief, tied for second-most of any bullpen arm on the team.
Sposato has a 1.93 ERA, four strikeouts and even earned the win in the victory against Lamar.
Rhody will need all the arms they have available this weekend: they play a total of four games against two opponents. First, it’s a two-game series against Central Michigan, then a pair of games against Arizona. The games will all be hosted by the University of Arizona.
