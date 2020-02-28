The Prout School girls swim team may punch higher above their weight class than any other swim squad in the state. The low-enrollment private school doesn’t have the numbers that a La Salle (first place overall, 364 team points) or North Kingstown (second place, 280 points), but that didn’t stop them from rounding out the top three at the Division I meet this past weekend.
The Crusaders beat out seven other D-I programs, scoring a total of 235.50 points. The team managed to finish that high despite not winning any events.
Their top individual finisher was Laura Borges. The senior finished third in the 100 yard breaststroke. Borges was also part of Prout’s other top finish, in the 200 yard medley relay.
Borges swam one leg, while the other three were handled by Maria Figueroa, Emma McCall and Izzy Gianetto. In the day’s other relay event, Prout came in seventh. Brooke Irons, Laura Gilfert, Ella Niedelman and Riley Sweet combined to finish the 400 yard freestyle in 4:05.20.
The 100 yard breaststroke was probably Prout’s best event. In addition to Borges’ third-place swim, the Crusaders had freshman Gianetto finish sixth and Brenna Furlong finish 11th.
McCall scored points for her team in the 100 yard backstroke (eighth place, 1:03.28) and 100 yard butterfly (seventh, 1:02.80). Irons added an 11th place finish in the 500 yard free.
Over on the boys side of things, the SK team finished sixth in the D-II meet. Soccer player Jimmy McLaughlin showed he has some moves in the pool as well, scoring 26 points in individual events. He came in sixth place in both the 500 free and the 100 yard butterfly.
He was also one-fourth of the 200 yard free relay team that came in fourth. He was joined in the pool by Knoll French, Josh Grossi and Armand Michaud.
French had a top-10 individual finish in the 50 yard free. Michael Lewis also scored points for the Rebels in that one.
SK also had two other relays finish in the top 10. The 4x200 medley relay (Jimmy Robbin, Mike Rodigou, McLaughlin and Michaud), and the 4x400 free relay (Charlie Lucia, Gavin Graham, Grossi and French) both scored some points for SK.
The SK girls came in seventh in the D-II meet. Sarah Duckworth, Anna Kelly, Lilly Robinson, Paige Meller, Erin Hamel all accumulated points for their team.
The South County co-op (comprised of swimmers from Narragansett, Chariho and Prout) came in seventh in the D-I boys meet. Their points scorers were: Aivan Durfee, Aidan Carberry, Will Borges, John Byrne, Joe Brown, Shawn Eddy-Joost and Drew Jalbert. Jalbert won the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 59.97.
With the divisional meets over and done with, the local swimmers will turn their attention to the state meet this Saturday at Brown University. The boys start at 10:30 a..m, the girls at 2:30 p.m.
