PAWTUCKET – State and local officials came together on Monday to announce a $400 million investment in Pawtucket’s waterfront and downtown – the largest economic development project in city history – as plans call for construction of a 7,500-seat soccer stadium, retail and restaurant space, residences, a hotel, and an indoor sports events center situated on three parcels of land on the Tidewater, Division Street, and Apex parcels.
The announcement of the project was the conclusion of a months-long effort to attract private investment to city’s downtown following last summer’s announcement that the Pawtucket Red Sox would be departing for Worcester, Mass. rather than playing at a brand-new ballpark on the former Apex land.
The proposal by the investment firm Fortuitous Partners, headed up by Brett M. Johnson – the co-chairman of the Phoenix Rising team in the United Soccer League’s Championship Division, the second division of American professional soccer – was selected over five other potential bidders for the request for proposals seeking plans for the reuse of McCoy Stadium and redevelopment of downtown Pawtucket.
“Clearly, they were the most viable for the development. So, we’re excited about that,” Mayor Donald R. Grebien said on Monday. “They bring a USL soccer component … We’re excited to partner, this is a true partnership.”
Calling the 7,500-seat stadium on the Tidewater site the “anchor of activity,” the riverfront field will host a USL Championship Division team starting in 2022. Fortuitous Partners has secured the exclusive rights to a USL Championship team in Rhode Island and Johnson will head the ownership group.
The soccer stadium will also be available for other uses including concerts and sports such as football, lacrosse, rugby, and field hockey.
Additionally, part of the preliminary plans are 200 new housing units, 100,000 square feet of retail development, a pedestrian bridge over the Seekonk River, some community space, an indoor sports events center, a 200-room hotel, and commercial office space up to 200,000 square feet in size.
The total project budget is estimated at $400 million with an anticipated public contribution in the range of $70 million to $90 million. Combined, public contributions to the total project is approximately 20 percent of the cost.
The state component of the public contribution is estimated to be $60 million to $80 million over 30 years and the way in which these funds are derived and contributed is through the tax increment financing mechanism that the General Assembly passed into law last June.
Public funds given to the project are anticipated to be “incremental,” meaning that the contribution of state and city funds will be drawn from new taxes that are collected from the project. Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said all of these points will need to be revisited and revised as the project evolves.
Public funding for the project will be primarily focused on infrastructure and other non-stadium components of the development, officials said, and based upon preliminary economic impact estimates over a 30-year financing period, officials say the project is expected to pay for itself. Preliminary estimates also indicate that taxes received by the state and city over that period have the potential to be as much as double the public contribution.
State officials estimate that the project will add more than $130 million annually to the state’s GDP.
The state and city contributions to the project are focused upon infrastructure – the pedestrian bridge, public parks, parking structures, and riverwalk – and the non-stadium development such as the events center. It is expected that Fortuitous Partners will privately finance the stadium in its entirety.
Pryor said “positive and productive conversations” are ongoing with the owners of Apex, as that land would be utilized for an indoor sports events center, hotel, conference center, and commercial real estate. He additionally said eminent domain would be a tool utilized only if necessary, as a “last resort.”
Grebien said the projects will create 2,500 direct and indirect jobs during construction and 1,200 ongoing direct jobs upon completion.
“It’s helping with the city, the job creation, the activity we need, and we become that destination,” Grebien said.
As for comparisons to the proposal to relocate the PawSox to downtown – plans which fell apart last summer – Pryor said “This project involves seven times more in the way of private investment than the PawSox proposal. The proposed set of assets that will be produced, the physical developments, the mix of uses, are far superior to what the PawSox were proposing.”
“Beyond the boundaries of this development, the proposal on these three sites, we believe there will be a catalytic effect that far exceeds what the PawSox proposal would have yielded,” Pryor said.
Grebien additionally said that proposals remain on the table for the future use of McCoy Stadium after the PawSox depart following the 2021 season. An analysis is being conducted on the site with ideas ranging from baseball – be it Single-A or independent – or demolishing the ballpark and using the land for municipal use.
The mayor said that analysis is still ongoing and more information could become available after the first of the year.
“The PawSox play a valuable role in this community, we have them in our fabric, so it’s a loss. But when you look at the substantial development, not comparing USL to baseball, but the development itself, absolutely the city is in much better position today,” he said. “We’ll gain more revenue over the 30 years than what was projected in the PawSox deal.”
