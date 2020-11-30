JOHNSTON — It was a long road to the championship game for the Narragansett High School boys soccer team, and not just because the game was held well north of the tower.
For this group of players, there were lean years, then the tenuous nature of this fall season amid the coronavirus pandemic. And for the program as a whole, there was success and playoff runs but no championships since 1986, when it won its only title.
The Mariners weren’t going to miss their chance.
On the heels of a breakthrough season, Narragansett completed a flawless playoff run with a 3-0 victory over Johnston on Saturday night to capture the Division III title. It was a perfect ending for a group of players who had been building toward something like this.
“We probably won more games this year in a shortened season than pretty much everyone on this team has won in our whole careers,” senior Brody Williams said. “We had a blast. It’s been a ride.”
The journey started when the current seniors lent a helping hand on a team that went 9-2-5 in Division III but lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. They began to take center stage the next year as a young nucleus, but it was a bad time to be inexperienced. It coincided with a move to Division II, and the Mariners won three games in 2018 and four last year. They were on the right track, though, and a return to D-III this year put them a few steps ahead.
“The journey started two years back, playing all these younger kids and letting them get teed up a little bit against the older ones,” head coach Kevin Kennedy said. “And instilling skills in them, saying, ‘If we play a more skilled game and move the ball, we’re going to be more successful.’ We stuck to that. Last few years, we struggled a bit – 1-0 losses, 2-1 losses. Started to turn it around this year.”
This season looked different, of course. High expectations blossomed anyway.
“Coming into the year, just hoping we would have a season. We didn’t make any cuts. We just wanted kids to come out and run around. That’s very important this year” Kennedy said. “A lot of our practices were kind of camp style. Once they started playing, knocking the ball around, kids were watching the professional level, they were really into it. It was so great so see. Tod [Wright], Matt [Moriarty] and myself, we’ve instilled a lot of skills in them and they’ve replicated it. It’s been awesome.
Unbeaten in league play, the Mariners beat Ponaganset 1-0 in the quarterfinals, then earned a trip to the title game with a 3-0 win over Paul Cuffee in the semifinals. The championship appearance was the first since 2012, and the Mariners were aware of it. Assistant coach Tod Wright was a member of that runner-up squad, which joined three other second-place finishers in the Mariner record books.
“Our assistant coach was on the last team that made it, and they came up short in the finals,” Williams said. “We busted him a little bit and he kept telling us not to come up short because it still haunted him all this time.”
Williams did his part in leaving nothing to chance. In the 14th minute, he converted a penalty kick for the 1-0 lead. Just five minutes later, he punched in a deflection off a corner kick by Jack Sullivan to make it 2-0. Midway through the second half, he made it a hat trick – and put the Mariners on the brink of the title – with a shot just inside the left post off an Aidan Hayes assist.
“Coming into the finals, scoring a hat trick, how’s that for sending off?” Kennedy said. “Some of the bigger games we had this year where we needed a goal, he came through for us.”
“On the bus, there were a lot of emotions,” Williams said. “This was my last game. Glad to come out on top.”
Williams was among several Mariners that picked up the slack for senior striker Ethan Betts, who was sidelined for the postseason. Williams scored four postseason goals, while Hayes tallied two.
At the other end, Johnston put some threats together, but the Mariner defense continued to hold tight. The team did not allow a goal in three playoff games. Adam Lurgio made six saves in net for the Mariners.
“The back four really hustled,” Lurgio said. “They beat everyone to every ball and made my job easy.”
Junior T.J. Reissner led a defensive unit that managed to slow down Johnston’s speedy attack, a group that flashed brilliance in the Panthers’ comeback win in the quarterfinal round. Adam Melnick, Zachary Maciel and Scott Reilly joined him on the back line.
“Our communication, we stepped it up in the playoffs,” Reissner said. “We started talking more and we were able to get the ball up to the offense.”
It was a winning formula.
The Mariners celebrated a title that was a very long time coming.
“We’ve worked so hard all season for this,” Williams said. “With all the restrictions, it’s been ups and downs, but this was our goal and we came through on top.”
