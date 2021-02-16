Mariners show ‘Hart’ in senior night win

NARRAGANSETT — The guests of honor did some heavy lifting.
Saluted in senior night festivities before the game, Danielle and Leah Hart proceeded to score all but four of their team’s points as Narragansett beat Chariho 35-33 on Friday night.
“It was the perfect senior day,” head coach Kathryn Mahoney said. “It speaks to their leadership. They carried us when we needed them to. It’s a great way to go out for them.”
The Mariners were missing two starters, so the load fell to the Hart twins even more than it usually does. Leah poured in 25 points and Danielle added six as the Mariners improved to 2-1 on the year.
There is a no-fans policy for RIIL basketball games this season, but schools are permitted to make an exception for parents on senior night, so the twins’ mother and father were in attendance. Sister Anna was also there of course, starting alongside them in a Mariner uniform. That and the win were enough for a good night.
“It was good to have our parents here,” Leah Hart said. “It wasn’t the big crowd, but our team kind of stepped up with the cheering. It was fun.”
Leah has been a varsity contributor since she was a freshman. She started to put up big scoring numbers as a sophomore and was the team’s top performer last season. Danielle came off the bench until last season, when she became a mainstay in the lineup. Together, the twins stepped into leadership positions last year because the Mariners had no seniors.
“Freshman and sophomore year, I kind of just stood on the wing and shot,” Leah said with a laugh. “I really had to step up.”
“I didn’t play much freshman and sophomore years so I had to step up the last two years and had to get used to playing a bigger role,” Danielle said. “It was definitely difficult because we were still young.”
The experience is serving the Harts – and the Mariners – well so far this season. They won their opener against East Providence in overtime before dropping their second game to Shea. Friday brought another close one, but the Mariners prevailed again.
A second-quarter surge put Narragansett in control. Leading 14-13, Danielle Hart started the run with a baseline jumper. Leah then scored 10 straight points – including two 3-pointers – to put the Mariners ahead 26-13. Chariho scored the final five points of the half to make it 26-18 at the break.
“We were missing two starters,” Mahoney said. “We said, ‘Don’t worry about the score, just go out and play.’ They really battled.”
Narragansett managed only four points in the third quarter, but managed to hold on down the stretch. After Chariho tied the game at 30-30 with 6:39 left in the fourth quarter, Narragansett got a deep jumper by Ella Carreau to recapture the lead for good. Leah Hart made two free throws for a four-point lead with 2:57 left, and the Mariners allowed only three more points.
Chariho had the ball in the final seconds facing a two-point deficit. Spencer Shiels was sprinting into the froutncourt when Danielle Hart poked the ball away and forced Shiels to chase it down before firing up a desperation heave.
“We kind of lost a little momentum after halftime,” Danielle Hart said. “We just had to keep our effort up, because that’s something we can control. It was more of a whole team effort at the end, just getting each other hyped up and trying to make one last defensive stop.”
While they would have liked to play better in the second half, the Mariners were happy to be celebrating at the final buzzer – and to make it a fitting senior night.
“I could go on and on,” Mahoney said of the Harts. “They’ve been phenomenal leaders. They’re great basketball players but they’re great kids, too.”
