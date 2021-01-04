Some uncertainty remains on timing for the high school winter sports season. Whenever the ball is tipped in boys basketball, it will mark the beginning of a new challenge for Narragansett.
Rhode Island Interscholastic League realignment has moved the Mariners to the state’s top division. Their first league game this season will be the program’s first-ever at the Division I level.
The jump came about because of the Mariners’ tremendous success in Division II over the last few years. Since the 2014-15 season, they’ve gone 88-18 in regular-season league games, an .830 winning percentage.
The league’s realignment formula is based on eight years of win-loss data, plus school size. Narragansett’s success was enough to outweigh the school’s enrollment. The formula placed the Mariners in Division I, and they have accepted the assignment.
It’s a history-making move for the program, which has played at several levels - among several now-defunct setups - but never in the top tier. The Mariners joined the Interscholastic League for boys basketball in 1976-77 and played in Suburban Division 3 for two seasons, then Suburban Central for two more. The 1980-81 season started a 15-year run in Class C. Beginning in 1996-97, the Mariners were in Division II, when there was no D-III. When D-III returned, the Mariners went back for two seasons, then moved up to D-II and stayed there from 2006-07 through 2019-20.
There was plenty of success along the way. Narragansett was the Class C champion in 1987-88 and 1994-95. In D-II, the Mariners were the runner-up in 2000-01 and 2008-09.
Then came the recent surge, which began with a 14-3 campaign in 2014-15. The next year, the Mariners won the D-II title. They won again in 2017-18, then finished as the runner-up - only after a buzzer-beater miracle by the opposition - in 2018-19.
Division I is a rare place for Narragansett programs. Thanks to some dominant individuals, the girls swim team has spent a few recent seasons in the state’s top division. It was a similar story for the wrestling team. Otherwise, Division II and Division III are the more typical homes for Narragansett, which is the third-smallest public high school in the state.
Head coach Kyle Bodington, the architect of the program’s run, is always ready for a challenge. The team annually plays non-league games against Division I foes like South Kingstown and North Kingstown. The Mariners have generally acquitted themselves well in those games. They’ve beaten the Rebels a few times in the non-league season opener. Last year, they lost by three points against a North Kingstown team that finished as the D-I runner-up.
The timing isn’t perfect for the Mariners, who have lost some serious talent in recent years, like last season’s leading scorer Colby Corson. But a core of returning players provides some hope for contention.
The alignment is set for just one year, instead of the usual two. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, scheduled realignment was pushed to 2021-22, but the league opted to add a kind of interim realignment this school year.
Narragansett won’t be alone in moving up. Fellow D-II contenders Shea, Barrington and Westerly are also heading to D-I.
