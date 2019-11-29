SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The three area football teams may not have Thanksgiving rivalries that date back to the days of leather helmets, but the quality of the Turkey Day matchups is on the rise.
South Kingstown and North Kingstown have the oldest rivalry of the local schools. The Rebels and Skippers have been playing on Thanksgiving every year since 2000, and before that, they played seven times in the ‘40s and ‘50s. The Skippers are currently dominating the modern edition of the rivalry, having won the last three meetings. SK rattled off three in a row prior to NK’s current streak.
The Skippers this season are fresh off their second-straight Division I championship. The Rebels struggled in D-I this season, but had a strong ending to their year, beating Central and Cranston East in non-league affairs. The teams will play at Meade Stadium on the new turf, Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m.
Narragansett and EWG/Prout faced off for their first-ever Thanksgiving Day game last season, won by Gansett 19-14. The Mariners battled Chariho for four seasons in the holiday game, losing three of those four tilts. They are coming off one of their finest seasons in recent memory, making it to the semi-finals of the D-III playoffs.
EWG/Prout had a tough go of it in D-IV, but did manage to secure a pair of wins, over Scituate and Davies. Gansett and EWG/Prout will play the night before Thanksgiving, at EWG.
