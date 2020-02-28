The South Kingstown gymnastics team had their best season in years, and their collective performance at the state meet last weekend put their skills on display for all to see.
The Rebels tallied a team total of 134.25 in the meet, taking home third place overall. Undefeated La Salle took home their 13th Division I title all-time, and Coventry slotted in second place.
Nine Rebel gymnasts posted scores in at least one event. Olivia Kay, Kayla Young and Brooke O’Donnell represented SK in all four main events.
Freshman O’Donnell had the highest overall score of those three. Her point total of 33.7 was the 14th highest in Division I. He strongest event was the floor (8.95), but she also scored well above eight in the beam (8.3) and the vault (8.65).
O’Donnell’s strong all-around day has her qualified for the New England Tournament. She was one of two local competitors to finish in the top 15 and earn a spot at New England’s; the other was Prout’s Alexia Imondi.
Senior Imondi’s biggest asset was her versatility. Her bars score of 8.35 was her lowest in any event. She topped out at 8.925 in the vault, and posted super-strong results in the beam (8.65) and on the floor (8.6).
Overall, Imondi’s total score of 34.025 earned her an eighth-place finish overall and a trip to New England’s.
Modified rules for the regional tournament have opened it up for more competitors. In addition to the top three teams from RI, the top ten finishers in each event and all-around, the state will be allowed to add on alternates.
Gymnasts from the top three teams no longer count towards the 10 allowed competitors. O’Donnell and Imondi qualified based on their all-around individual scores. SK’s third-place finish means they’ll get to bring all the Rebels along for the next step in their tremendous season.
SK’s third-place finish in the state was all about their depth. Even past the high-scoring trio of O’Donnell, Young and Kay, the Rebels had gymnasts dotting the results sheets.
Bella Veltry scored an even 8.0 in her only event, the vault. Kate Madore also competed well in that one, scoring an 8.6. Her other points came from the floor (8.4) and bars (7.8).
Anna Coutu was the only Rebel to eclipse a 9.0 in any event. Her 9.05 on the beam was the fourth-best in the state and a New England qualifying result.
Sophia Vanderiaan put up 8.0’s and above in both the vault and floor events. Katherine Arnold competed in only two events, but was strong in each (8.25 on beam, 8.0 on floor). Kaden Cotatgis rounded out the team performance with a 7.45 on the beam.
Prout also had junior Hannah Gurnon and sophomore Isabel Leal present. They competed well in the vault.
The New England meet will be held on March 14 at Fairfield Warde High School in Fairfield, CT.
