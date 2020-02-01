NARRAGANSETT - Spotting the Narragansett Mariners 12 points is not typically a recipe for success, but the Tolman Tigers managed to overcome an early hole in a resilient road victory on Friday night.
The Tigers (8-2 in Division II) turned things around after a 12-0 deficit, beating the Mariners (5-5), 68-60. An on-the-fly defensive adjustment is what Tolman head coach Bill Coughlin saw as being behind the major momentum shift.
“All credit to these guys,” he said. “We switched to man-to-man. We trust our guys to make plays and defend the basketball. All credit to my guys for playing hard and playing smart.”
The always-balanced Tigers had three players in double-figure scoring in the win: Maarten Lopes (19), Isai Prince (15) and Sulayman Faal (11). Lopes went 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the final 2:18, after the Mariners had drawn back within three points.
“I look at our box scores and it’s like nine [points], eight [points], 10 [points],” Coughlin said. “It’s balanced. They are a pleasure to coach. Very unselfish.”
Colby Corson led all scorers for the Mariners, who had their two-game win streak snapped in the loss. Corson had 27 points, and made 11 of his team’s 25 field goals.
B.J. Richards was the other double-figure scorer for the home team in the Friday night affair. He had 17, and was 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
Rugged man-to-man defense and a hectic press helped right the ship for the Tigers after they fell behind 12-0. Faal and Prince hit 3-pointers to end the scoreless drought. The visitors from Pawtucket outscored the Mariners 22-15 after the opening 12-0 run, and were only down by five points at the break.
It was right before the halftime buzzer sounded that it became clear that the Mariners were not exactly in the driver’s seat, despite their lead on the scoreboard. With a little over 10 seconds to play in the half, Gansett had the ball and a chance to extend their lead a bit more.
Instead, Mariner head coach Kyle Bodington called out ‘no shot, no shot’. His team obliged him, and they ran out the clock and jogged into the lockerroom.
Bodington returned from half well before the rest of the Mariners. He sat in stony silence on the bench, waiting for the game to resume. When it did, the Tigers needed just a couple of possessions to take the lead.
Lightning-quick 3-pointers by Leandro Depina (eight points) and Faal made the Gansett 12-0 lead seem like an eternity ago. The Tigers would lead the rest of the way.
“I think they’re one of the best teams in the state,” Coughlin said of Gansett. “I saw them play against North Kingstown. They had that game. That’s a great team. I think our shots fell and theirs’ didn’t tonight. It was as simple as that.”
The Mariners couldn’t hold on against the Skippers, losing to the defending state champions, 62-59. Before losing to the Tigers, they picked up their biggest win of the season, avenging last year’s loss in the D-II finals by beating East Greenwich, 71-55.
Matt Calabro scored 20 points in both that big victory and a subsequent win over West Warwick. He didn’t play on Friday.
Depina helped stretch out the initial Tolman lead with a quick flurry of five points. He drove for a score on one possession, then put his defender on skates the next, hitting a step-back 3-pointer that made it 39-32.
The Tigers went on to lead by as many as 16 before Corson and the Mariners made a late-game bid.
A Corson 3-pointer started a 8-0 Mariner run that had the home team within one possession of the lead.
The calm and collected Lopes made sure his team left southern Rhode Island with their third-straight win, and a playoff berth to boot.
“We clinch a playoff berth with this win,” Coughlin said. “I hope that we have some confidence. They deserve it. They work hard, these kids. And they put up with my nonsense.”
