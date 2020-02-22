PROVIDENCE — See you in the finals.
Please, don’t label the above as an action with a boastful pretense. There wasn’t even close to hint of cockiness when future University of Rhode Island football teammates Jaylen Smith (currently a senior at Shea High) and Fredrick Mallay (senior at Mount Pleasant) flashed smiles while standing next to each other after going head-to-head in the 55-yard dash finals of Saturday afternoon’s R.I. Boys Indoor Track & Field State Meet.
Each one first had to navigate their way through their respective preliminary heat, which they successfully did, before appearing in the main event. The prelim results didn’t exactly prompt any jaw-dropping reaction. Once the official word came that Smith and Mallay had advanced to the group of eight, it proved to be merely confirmation of what in their minds was preordained prior to arriving to the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house.
“We already knew,” said Smith.
When two of the best interscholastic football players from the 2019 fall season possess the kind of speed that allows you to go from Point A to Point B in a hurry, you too would be chock full of confidence. It’s an asset that was on full display when Smith lined up in lane 2 while Mallay got in position in lane 7.
When the 55 dash finale was complete – quickly over, mind you – Mallay walked over to Smith and exchanged a high five with someone who’ll be joining him in Kingston as a college football freshman this coming fall. Along with the rest of the field, the two looked up at the scoreboard that would set the record straight once and for all. At that particular moment, Smith stood next to Mallay.
After a few anxious moments, it was revealed that Smith finished third (6.58 seconds) while Mallay came in sixth (6.60 seconds). The times and placements earned them spots in the New England Indoor Championships that’ll take place Saturday, Feb. 29 in Boston.
For two teenagers who have earned high marks for their abilities on the football field, it all reverts back to owning a special gift that has enabled them to reach great heights. Smith and Mallay were recruited heavily by the URI coaching staff due to owning track-esque speed – the kind of speed that translates regardless of the level of football competition.
“Speed kills. If they can’t catch you, you’re going to score every time,” said Mallay. “With speed comes momentum and strength.”
Added Smith, “Speed is velocity and velocity is power. It translates to everything on the field … being aggressive and being physical. If you’re fast, the whole game slows down and it’s easier to do whatever your job is, whether it’s getting angles on people or blocking on kickoffs. Not a lot of people have speed so you’ve got to use it to the best of your ability.”
When the Rams announced Smith and Mallay as part of their 2020 recruiting haul, they did so by listing Smith at 5-foot-10 while Mallay checked in at 5-foot-9. Neither one fell for the excuse of not being exceptionally tall in order to stand out on the gridiron.
As central cogs at their high schools, Smith and Mallay utilized their speed to put up stellar rushing totals this past season. Their height was never questioned when Smith was busy racking up 1,900 yards and 23 touchdowns on 212 carries, or when Mallay etched his name in state football lore after piling up 427 yards on the ground in Mount Pleasant’s Division II playoff win over Lincoln.
Smith dubbed Barry Sanders as the best running back to ever do it in the NFL. It was refreshing to hear a reference to Sanders since Smith wasn’t even born when the former Detroit Lions great retired in 1999, but there was a greater point. At 5-foot-8, Sanders was on the short side. That hardly mattered when he made would-be tacklers look foolish.
“Heart over height. That’s what speed gives you. It makes you play with a lot of confidence and a lot more swagger. When you have that, you’re in a whole other world,” said Mallay.
Smith and Mallay signed their National Letter of Intent during college football’s December signing period. The importance of running indoor track was made quite clear upon stepping down from the medal stand on Saturday.
“It’s just a hunger to be great and get better every day. Speed is our most important factor so why not continue to get better? We’re going to see bigger and better competition so why not work on our speed?” said Mallay, who position-wise will head to URI as a cornerback.
Smith – a running back in Rhody’s eyes and a state champion in the 100-meter dash at the 2019 R.I. Outdoor Track & Field State Meet – echoed Mallay’s sentiments.
“We’re from a small state so we need to always be on top of our speed and strength. The work never stops,” he said.
Both want to be in peak position to compete for prominent roles upon seeing their names appear on URI’s 2020 roster. Both know the speed they possess represents a valuable trump card they can’t wait to utilize once their officially in the Rams’ fold.
“Speed is that one thing that can’t be taught. Either you’ve got it or you don’t. We’ve definitely got it and we’re going to bring it and see who’s got it better than us,” said Smith. “We’re going to go there and compete and definitely challenge anyone for a starting spot from Day 1.”
Smith and Mallay never met as football opponents, though they did square off in the fastest man competition at last spring’s URI prospect camp.
Timed in the 40-yard dash, Smith finished first while Mallay was second.
“He got me, but I love competing against this guy,” said Mallay. “He brings the best out of me, I bring the best out of him. That’s what it’s all about.”
Another spin: that’s what it’s all about when speed serves as the common thread whether the focus is football or track.
