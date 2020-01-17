PROVIDENCE – The Providence Friars got up close with one of the nation’s top defensive teams Friday night and the results weren’t pretty.
Sixth-ranked Butler unleashed its bag of defensive tricks and grounded a PC team that saw its four-game winning streak come to a grinding halt following a 70-58 verdict that left the Bulldogs as one of two unbeaten teams left in the Big East.
Providence suffered through a dreadful opening stretch to the game and proved unable to recover. Ed Cooley saw his crew shoot just 32 percent from the field (24 percent from three) and get beat up on the backboards (44-26). As a result, the late-night crowd at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center never had a solid reason to become fully involved.
“They played their style. They’re very disruptive,” said Cooley. “They’re a high-level basketball team that came in and played well.”
Butler came in allowing the fourth-fewest amount of points in the country (54.1 ppg). The visitors led by a dozen at halftime and never allowed PC to get any closer than seven points at any point during the second half. Jordan Tucker and Kamar Baldwin each netted 17 points as the Bulldogs improved to 15-1, 3-0 in Big East action.
Butler also flew in from Indianapolis having last played last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Friars found themselves participating in their third game in less than a week.
“I thought we looked tired for 40 minutes. That wasn’t the team I was accustomed to seeing over the past three weeks,” said Cooley. “Butler did what they’re supposed to do, but at the same time, they didn’t play the right Providence College team today.”
Alpha Diallo led PC (10-7, 3-1 Big East) with 21 points while David Duke pumped in 15 points. Both players combined to shoot 12-for-28 from the field. Maliek White provided a nice spark off the bench with 11 points before fouling out late.
The first half saw the Friars suffer through the worst kind of basketball nightmare. The trappings of a big-time contest were quickly nullified as PC stumbled badly out of the chute, missing 14 straight shots to start the game. It was a dry spell where the fans were asked to stand for nearly seven minutes before White hit a layup at the 14:25 mark.
Things only got mildly better after PC fell into a 9-0 hole that seemed and felt much worse than the score indicated. The Friars only had five points with 10 minutes gone by but were still in the picture, down 21-14 with 3:17 left before halftime. With their scoring star Baldwin on the bench with two fouls, the Bulldogs managed to pull away to grab a 30-18 lead at halftime.
After watching his Friars struggle to the tune of 20 percent shooting – mercifully, the 18-percent mark during the first half of last month’s bludgeoning against Florida represents the season’s low mark – Cooley went with a more offensive approach to start the second half. Replacing Emmitt Holt, Luwane Pipkins and Kalif Young with White, A.J. Reeves, and Nate Watson didn’t exactly provide much of a spark. Reeves hit a three from the corner that cut it 36-29, but the task of pulling off a gritty comeback became even tougher when Butler’s Tucker buried a deep three that extended his team’s lead to 52-39 with less than eight minutes remaining.
“We changed it up a bit and I thought that gave us some pop, but we didn’t play well and they did,” said Cooley. “They kicked our (butt) on the glass, but we missed a lot of shots.”
There was a brief flicker of hope after White completed a three-point play that cut Butler’s lead down to 55-47, but PC couldn’t secure a defensive rebound and paid a steep price as Tucker spun a shot in to put Butler back up by double figures heading into the under-four minute media timeout.
Cooley exhausted his final timeout with 2:38 left and Butler enjoying a healthy advantage (61-49). Many of the 10,674 started to head to the exits. The Friars turned the Bulldogs over 17 times but only managed 12 points off the turnovers.
“Our crowd was great. Unfortunately we didn’t bring enough energy to keep them engaged,” said Cooley. “I thought we had a great effort, but we played a team that had a lot of rest.”
Reeves left the court after suffering an apparent head injury late in the second half. He pleaded to stay in the contest but was taken out.
“He was a little woozy in the locker room,” said Cooley.
The Friars will remain at home as St. John’s comes to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for a Wednesday 8:30 p.m. tip.
