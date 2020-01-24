South Kingstown High School freshman Taysia Cary was the fastest sprinter at the Providence Career and Technical Academy on Monday, by a hundredth of a second. Competing in the 55 meter dash, Cary edged out North Kingstown’s Sadie Souls by just a hair. Cary’s time came in a 7.65 seconds, while Souls was recorded as 7.66.
Cary also finished 10th in the 300 meter dash finals. Her time of 45.43 in that event was the same as the ninth place finishers down to the hundredth of a second.
Isabella McDonald provided the Rebels with some points as well, taking home third place in the 600 meter run. Kyle Fish was SK’s representative in the top 10 of the 1000 meter finals; she finished in 3:13.49, good for fourth place.
Fish and Erin Hurley both recorded top 10 finishes in the 1500 meters. Fish came in fifth and Hurley was ninth. In the longest distance run of the day, freshman Maia Vinhateiro took home a sixth-place designation.
The Prout School had a number of top 20 finishes at the indoor meet on Monday. Julia Mastrandrea (300 meters), Caleigh Caruolo (600 meters), Victoria Thurley (1000 meters and 3000 meters), Megan Williams (1500 meters), and Shelby Dellasandro (shot put) were all supremely competitive in their respective events.
Narragansett was well represented by Sarah Tetreult (19th in the 55 meter and ninth in the long jump), Ava Pistacchio (25th in the 1500 meter), Emma Landy (10th in the hurdles), Sophia Carroll (16th, hurdles), and Kylee Bennett (20th in weight throw).
South Kingstown is near the top of the Headley Division standings, with a 6-2-1 record. Prout is 1-2 in the Bayha Division.
