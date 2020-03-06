jbissonnette@pawtuckettimes.com
PAWTUCKET – Scott D. Russell went to the Providence Performing Arts Center to see a play and left with the idea for a book.
It was roughly a decade ago when Russell walked into the theater to see a remake of the stage play “Oklahoma!” As he was walking through the lobby, he saw a woman pushing a wheelchair, but because of the crowd gathered around, he could not make out who it was that was sitting in the chair.
“Now, I never peer at a person in a wheelchair, but something compelled me, I had to see that person,” Russell recalled. “Finally, people parted and I got the opportunity to see who was seated in the wheelchair and it was the most beautiful girl I’d ever seen in my life.”
“She was just otherworldly beautiful,” he remembered. “And here I am, my mind is going ‘Who is this woman?’ When I saw her assisted into her seat, I wrote ‘The Scorekeeper’ in my mind based on her as I watched the play unfold.”
After having put the project aside for many years, this sudden burst of inspiration allowed Russell to write “The Scorekeeper,” which was released this month, published by the Pawtucket-based Stillwater River Publications.
“That kicked it off,” he said. “My love of baseball also kicked in and I created this story based on seeing that young girl in the wheelchair. It just came together in my mind, kind of cosmic, and the story is in truth perhaps 20 percent baseball at most. It’s a love story, a story about faith, hope, and magic.”
The fable opens with a retelling of Babe Ruth’s famous “called shot” home run in the 1932 World Series, then traverses through baseball’s storied past by taking readers on a fairy-tale-like journey from a central moment in baseball history through the future. And while Russell’s book reads like a novel, it is delivered within the literary device of a screenplay.
The story, which pairs fact and fiction, unites generations by an “all-powerful pen” that’s handed down through the family of the book’s young wheelchair-bound heroine. Her father is a great baseball player at the University of Rhode Island who is on the cover of Sports Illustrated for throwing consecutive no-hitters and coming within one out of a third. However, just as he’s ready to be a first-round draft pick, he suffers a debilitating arm injury that ends his career.
“He ends up a firefighter who dies tragically,” Russell said, careful not to give away too much. “But that’s where the magic starts. There’s a connection between the young lady, her father, and Babe Ruth’s closest friend in 1932. Once you start reading the book you’ll see where everything ties together.”
“The book is magical, it is a love story and it spans several generations … All of these characters generation to generation are tied in through magic and history. Hopefully it’s uplifting,” he explained.
Russell was born in the Bronx, New York in 1945 and currently resides in North Attleboro with his wife Peggy. Raised as a fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Russell eventually went on to serve as the personal statistician for former Boston Red Sox pitcher Bill “Spaceman” Lee, who penned the book’s preface.
In the preface, Lee calls Russell “a terrific storyteller” and called “The Scorekeeper” a “perfect example of Scott’s ability to effectively spin a yarn.” One of the heroes of “The Scorekeeper,” a pitcher named Tim Barrett, is based on Lee, as he – like Lee – wins 17 games for three consecutive Major League seasons.
The book weaves through history from 1932 all the way into the year 2034, when the city of Providence again has a National League team to call its own.
“It’s futuristic, based on magic and faith and hope and is a major love story,” Russell said.
“The Scorekeeper” is available to purchase through select bookstores and gift shops, major online retailers, and through the publisher at www.StillwaterPress.com. It sells for $14.99 in paperback and $7.99 in e-book.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.