WEST WARWICK — The season began with a comeback win for the Prout/Scituate co-op hockey team, but it was the opposition delivering late heroics in week two.
Barrington scored three third-period goals for a win over the Crusaders on Saturday. The next night, Mount St. Charles broke open a 2-0 game with four third-period goals for a 6-0 win. The losses dropped the Crusaders to 1-2 on the season.
It’s year two for the co-op arrangement with Scituate, which came about last year when Prout was struggling with numbers and Scituate’s co-op with Woonsocket disbanded. The Crusaders went 3-11 last season in Division I, notching one of the best wins in program history early in the year over Bishop Hendricken but struggling to sustain their success against the state’s top teams.
A solid senior class departed, leaving a young squad in its wake and only two players from Scituate still in the fold. Overall, just three seniors are on the roster. While the youth may make for tough sledding in D-I, it’s a good sign for the health of the program. Ten freshmen are listed on the varsity roster to go along with four sophomores.
In the season opener Jan. 24, both the youth – and a high ceiling – were on display. The Crusaders fell behind Moses Brown 3-0 before rallying with four unanswered goals. Sophomore standout Mark Roberts delivered the game-winning goal, part of a hat trick.
Returning to action this past weekend, Prout/Scituate was locked in a scoreless tie with Barrington for 30 minutes but was outscored 3-1 in the third period. Sunday’s game at the West Warwick Civic Center saw the Crusaders battling in an up-and-down game against Mount St. Charles. Down two goals and aiming for a strong third period – as they opened on a power play – the Crusaders instead watched the Mounties score two more goals in the first three minutes of the third period. Two more down the stretch sealed the win for the Mounties.
Prout/Scituate is being led this season by senior defenseman Drew Brouillette, senior forward Jack Letendre and senior goalie Matthew Pari, who is tasked with replacing all-division netminder Mitchell Lindley.
Division I has a bit of a different look this season, with East Greenwich and Cumberland moving up to form a 10-team circuit. There have already been some eye-catching scores, with Moses Brown surprising Hendricken and Burrillville beating La Salle.
Prout/Scituate will take on Hendricken and Burrillville this weekend
