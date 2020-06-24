Her final athletic season in her high school career was cut short, but Faith Hutchins isn’t done re-writing the state record books quite yet. Even after her final basketball season with the Rebels ended prematurely due to the coronavirus, Hutchins picked up the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year for soccer in the state of Rhode Island.
“Faith had another amazing season for South Kingstown,” said Mark D’Arezzo, head coach of North Kingstown High School girls soccer. “She has a tremendous presence in goal and has great hands and quick feet. If there was a big save to make, she could easily be counted on to make that save.”
A three-sport athlete at SKHS, Hutchins dominated the RIIL with outstanding performances in each and every sport she tried her hand at. In soccer, she plays goalie and helped lead the Rebels to last year’s state championship win.
She allowed 11 goals and collected 11 shutouts in her final high school season playing soccer. Her post-grad plans currently include a year at the Taft School in Watertown, Connecticut.
Hutchins has also shown off her athletic excellence as a member of the SK softball and basketball teams. The SK girls basketball team won the Division I Tournament this season, and won their first game in the Open State Tournament before that event was canceled.
Gatorade’s criteria for the award go beyond just athletic prowess: they look for students with good grades, who contribute to the local community.
Hutchins checks those boxes just as aggressively. Her GPA at SK was a 4.31 (weighted) and she has donated her time to the local basketball rec league. The Taft School has a very low admittance percentage, adding to Hutchin’s academic profile.
